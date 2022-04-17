Box Office: 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Opens to Franchise-Low $43 Million

LOS ANGELES, April 17 (Variety.com) - "Fantastic Beasts: The
Secrets of Dumbledore," the third chapter in the "Harry Potter"
spinoff series, collected a muted $43 million in its domestic
box office debut.
In pandemic times, those ticket sales were enough to lead
this weekend's box office charts and land one of the biggest
North American openings in 2022. But it's also a sign that magic
is in short supply for J.K. Rowling's lucrative and
ever-expanding Wizarding World. Dinged by mixed reviews and
growing apathy for prequel series star Newt Scamander (Eddie
Redmayne) and company, "The Secrets of Dumbledore" stands as the
worst start for a "Harry Potter"-adjacent movie. (Its
predecessors 2016's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,"
launched to $74 million in North America, while the 2018
follow-up "The Crimes of Grindelwald" bowed to $62 million.)
The diminishing enthusiasm for "Fantastic Beasts" is
problematic because witchcraft and wizardry does not come cheap.
Warner Bros. shelled out $200 million to produce "The Secrets of
Dumbledore," and the studio spent tens of millions more to
promote the film to audiences across the globe. Like its
predecessors, "The Secrets of Dumbledore" will be reliant on the
international box office to make money in its theatrical run.
The first two "Fantastic Beasts" installments -- which ended
with $814 million globally and $650 million globally,
respectively -- made nearly 75% of revenues from foreign sales.
"Fantastic Beasts 3," too, has been a bigger draw to
overseas audiences. Since the film touched down in several
foreign markets last weekend, "The Secrets of Dumbledore" has
grossed $193 million globally to date. But the persistence of
COVID-19 has cut into the box office in China, where 50% of
movie theaters are closed, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine
has meant that country is not granted access to Hollywood's
films. Those limitations have been difficult for all
blockbusters. Since the pandemic began in 2020, only five
Hollywood movies have generated at least $500 million at the
global box office.
"Harry Potter" veteran David Yates directed the third
chapter in the prequel series, which follows the beloved
Hogwarts professor Albus Dumbledore (portrayed by Jude Law). But
he's only one of a couple Dumbledores with "secrets," as
referenced in the movie's title. In "Fantastic Beasts 3," which
was co-written by Rowling and another "Potter" alum Steve
Kloves, a young(er) Albus and Scamander, a notable
magizoologist, team up to thwart the dark wizard Gellert
Grindelwald (Madds Mikkelson, replacing Johnny Depp) from
igniting a wizarding world war. The cast also includes Ezra
Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner and Jessica
Williams.
Variety's Peter Debruge called the film a "vastly improved
sequel," which isn't saying much because fans were not
particularly receptive to the last entry. The prequel saga,
which predates the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione, is
intended to be a five-film franchise, but executives at Warner
Bros. are waiting to see how "The Secrets of Dumbledore" is
received by audiences before giving films four and five the
greenlight. "Fantastic Beasts 3" secured a "B+" CinemaScore, the
same grade as its predecessor. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to
Find Them" landed higher marks, an "A-" score, from moviegoers.
Off-screen, "Fantastic Beasts" has been a controversy
magnet. On top of declining box office ticket sales, the series
has been subject to blowback over Rowling's controversial views
on sex and gender identity, as well as the domestic abuse
allegations that forced Depp out of the franchise. And Miller,
who has a key role in the latest film, was recently arrested for
disorderly conduct and harassment, though the temporary
restraining order against the actor has been newly dropped.
Though moviegoers may not be aware of all the scandals plaguing
"Fantastic Beasts," internally at Warner Bros. it has become a
headache, one that has become less and less pleasant to endure
because the series isn't exactly minting money in its theatrical
run. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, however, is much more
than a film franchise. The fantastical universe has lent itself
to profitable theme parks, live events, a Broadway play, as well
as consumer products riches and success on home entertainment.
This weekend's other major release, Sony's R-rated
faith-based drama "Father Stu," flopped in its domestic debut,
earning only $5 million from 2,705 North American theaters. The
film, which sunk to fifth place, has earned $8 million since
opening on Wednesday. Mark Wahlberg, who stars in the film with
Mel Gibson, produced "Father Stu" and used his own money when
COVID-19 tacked on extra costs to production.
Rosalind Ross, Gibson's partner, wrote and directed the
film, which tells the story of boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart
Long and his inspiring journey from self-destruction to
redemption. "Father Stu" is Gibson's first major studio movie
since 2017's "Daddy's Home 2" from Paramount Pictures. An Oscar
winner for "Braveheart" and Academy Award-nominee for "Hacksaw
Ridge," Gibson has largely been working on smaller indies and
straight-to-streaming action films with Lionsgate and Saban
Films in the decade since making headlines for anti-semitic and
racist tirades.
In the No. 2 spot, Paramount's family friendly "Sonic the
Hedgehog 2" sped to $30 million from 4,258 cinemas, declining
58% in its second weekend of release. As "Sonic 2" continues to
charm audiences, the film has generated a strong $119.6 million
in North America to date.
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's romantic
action-adventure "The Lost City" took third place for the second
weekend in a row. The movie, also from Paramount Pictures,
collected $6.5 million in its fourth weekend in theaters,
bringing its domestic tally to $78.5 million.
A24's genre-overload "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
enjoyed another impressive run, moving up to fourth place with
$6.1 million from 2,220 screens. Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel
Scheinert and starring Michelle Yeoh in a multiverse
action-adventure-comedy-fantasy-sci-fi mashup, has earned $17.6
million so far.