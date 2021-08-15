Box Office: 'Free Guy' Debuts at No. 1 With Surprisingly Strong $28.4 Million

LOS ANGELES, Aug 15, (Variety.com) - Despite concerns the
delta variant would keep moviegoers at home, Ryan Reynolds'
sci-fi action comedy "Free Guy" had a better-than-expected start
at the domestic box office.
The movie, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, collected
$26 million from 4,165 North American theaters. Given its
production budget above $100 million, those ticket sales
wouldn't be much to celebrate in pre-pandemic times, but isn't a
bad result as a plague sweeps the globe.
Overseas, "Free Guy" amassed $22.5 million for a global
tally of $51 million.
"Free Guy" marks an interesting test for the film exhibition
industry because it's playing exclusively in theaters, which is
a rarity these days. Many high-profile films that premiered
during the pandemic, such as Marvel's "Black Widow" and "The
Suicide Squad," were available on streaming platforms on the
same day as their theatrical debuts. The few films offered only
in theaters, like Universal's "F9," Emily Blunt and John
Krasinski's follow-up "A Quiet Place Part II" and Paramount's
"G.I. Joe" origin story "Snake Eyes," were each sequels in
popular film franchises, unlike "Free Guy," which is based on an
original concept and isn't part of an existing movie universe.
Though COVID-19 is undoubtedly deterring people from
visiting their local multiplex, "Free Guy" -- which is directed
by Shawn Levy ("Stranger Things," "Night at the Museum") and
co-starring Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi -- had several factors
working in its favor. Thanks to strong reviews and an "A"
CinemaScore from audiences, it enjoyed positive word-of-mouth
over the weekend. The PG-13 film also benefitted because it
appealed to older males, a demographic that has appeared to be
less wary about returning to the big screen. In the case of
"Free Guy," 59% of opening weekend ticket buyers were male and
nearly 80% were above the age of 18. Movies geared toward
younger crowds, like Disney's "Jungle Cruise," "Space Jam: A New
Legacy," have been harder sells because families, especially
those with unvaccinated children, have been more reluctant to go
to theaters.
David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise
Entertainment Research, says "Free Guy" had "a very good opening
under difficult conditions." Still, he points out, the movie
business isn't close to returning to normalcy because COVID-19
cases continue to surge and vaccination efforts have slowed.
"Moviegoing has shown flashes of strength during the summer,
but the Delta variant has dampened any sustained improvement
above 50%," Gross says. "In a healthy market, movies would be
opening considerably higher and holding better."
This weekend's other new nationwide releases, Sony's
thriller "Don't Breathe 2" and MGM's Aretha Franklin biopic
"Respect," each arrived in line with expectations, though
neither did much to galvanize ticket buyers.
The sequel to "Don't Breathe" secured second place on box
office charts, earning $10.6 million from 3,005 venues in its
first three days of release. With a budget of $15 million, it's
a decent start for the R-rated movie that takes place after a
deadly home invasion. However, it's a steep decline from its
predecessor, 2016's "Don't Breathe," which debuted to $26.4
million and ended its run with $89 million in North America and
$157 million globally.
"Respect" notched the No. 4 spot, with $8.8 million in
ticket sales from 3,207 screens in the U.S. and Canada. The
film, starring Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul, received
good but not great reviews, and it may struggle to achieve
profitably in its theatrical run given its $55 million price
tag. However, "Respect" has resonated with audiences, landing a
strong "A" CinemaScore, which could give the film a long life on
the big screen.
"Respect" finished the weekend behind Disney's "Jungle
Cruise," now in its third weekend of release. The family
friendly tentpole, led by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, added
another $9 million to its domestic tally, which currently sits
at $82 million. Globally, "Jungle Cruise" has grossed $154
million to date.
Rounding out the top five is "The Suicide Squad" with $7.7
million from 4,019 locations, representing a brutal 72% decline
from its inaugural weekend. The comic book adaptation, based on
a band of less-than-desirable super-villains, is currently on
HBO Max and has made $42 million at the domestic box office so
far.