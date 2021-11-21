Box Office: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Starts Strong With $44 Million, 'King Richard' Whiffs

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Variety.com) - The box office ain't
afraid of no ghosts.
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife," a sequel to the sci-fi comedy
classic, collected $44 million in its opening weekend, a
better-than-expected result. It's a sign that family audiences
are willing to visit their local movie theater, provided there's
something broadly entertaining to be found there.
At the international box office, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"
earned $16 million from 31 overseas markets, pushing its
worldwide total to $60 million. The latest installment in the
decades-old franchise is looking like a win after the studio
failed to revive the supernatural series years earlier. It
should be noted that Sony's 2016 all-female reboot of
"Ghostbuster" opened to $46 million, $2 million more than
"Afterlife." However that film cost $144 million -- compared to
"Afterlife's" $75 million budget -- making the earlier version a
box office dud.
But despite rapturous reviews and Oscar buzz, the Warner
Bros. sports drama "King Richard" became the latest
adult-oriented drama to crumble at the box office. The film,
starring Will Smith as the father of tennis legends Venus and
Serena Williams, eked out a meager $5.7 million from 3,302
venues in North America. It may be slightly premature to call it
an out-and-out bomb because Warner Bros. is releasing it
concurrently on HBO Max, which likely cut into ticket sales. It
was embraced by audiences, who awarded it an "A" CinemaScore,
meaning "King Richard" could build steam as word-of-mouth grows.
Oscar pundits believe the movie could find itself in the awards
race, another factor that could extend its life in theaters. The
film wasn't cheap; it carries a $50 million production budget.
Plus, Smith received his full backend box office bonus in
addition to his $20 million salary as a make-good for sending
the film to HBO Max.
"King Richard" landed in fourth place on box office charts,
behind holdovers Marvel's "Eternals" and Paramount's "Clifford
the Big Red Dog."
After two weekends at No. 1, "Eternals" slid to second
place, collecting $10.8 million from 4,055 theaters. To date,
the superhero epic has generated $135.8 million in the U.S. and
Canada and $200.3 million internationally. Meanwhile, "Clifford"
pulled in $8.1 million in its second weekend of release, pushing
the family friendly film to $33.5 million in North America.
Warner Bros. sci-fi spectacle "Dune" rounded out the top
five with $3 million in ticket sales, buoying its domestic tally
to $98.1 million. The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and
adapted from Frank Herbert's seminal novel, is expected to
surpass the $100 million mark in the coming week.