Box Office: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Roars to $13.4 Million in Second Weekend

LOS ANGELES, April 11 (Variety.com) - "Godzilla vs. Kong"
stormed to the top of the domestic box office, picking up $13.4
million in its second weekend of release. That brings the
monster mashup's stateside haul to $69.5 million, an impressive
gross considering it comes in the midst of a global pandemic.
The Legendary and Warner Bros. release's robust commercial
performance has been all the more notable because it comes as
COVID restrictions are in place, limiting capacity in theaters,
and also as the film is available on HBO Max. The film dropped
58 percent compared to its opening weekend gross of $32.2
million. Warner Bros. is releasing its entire 2021 slate on HBO
Max at the same time they debut in theaters as a concession to
coronavirus and a way to bolster the streaming service.
"Godzilla vs. Kong" is now the top-grossing film of the
pandemic era, bypassing Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," which
earned $58.4 million. The impenetrable "Tenet" still far
outranks "Godzilla vs. Kong" when it comes to sheer narrative
confusion.
Universal's "Nobody," an action thriller which attempts to
give "Better Call Saul's" Bob Odenkirk the full Liam Neeson,
middle-aged ass-kicker treatment, came in second, with $2.6
million. The film's domestic total now stands at $15.6 million
after three weeks of release.
Sony's "The Unholy" appears poised to capture third place
with roughly $2.4 million, pushing its total to $6.7 million.
The horror film follows a young hearing-impaired girl who can
hear and speak after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary.
The good news doesn't last long, however, as terrifying events
accompany the apparent miracle.
Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" was in fourth place with
$2.1 million, pushing the animated feature's North American
gross to $35.2 million. "Raya" is also available to rent on
Disney Plus.
Lionsgate and AGC Studios' "Voyagers," a riff on "Lord of
the Flies" that transports the mayhem of adolescent sexuality
and bad behavior to outer space, grossed $1.3 million to round
out the top five. Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, and Fionn
Whitehead lead the youthful cast of space exploring miscreants.
Some Oscar contenders padded their grosses, with A24's
"Minari" adding $118,000 to its haul to push its total to $2.3
million, while Focus Features' "Promising Young Woman" netted
$55,000 to bring its ticket sales to $7.2 million. Both films
are up for best picture at this year's Academy Awards.