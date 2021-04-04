Box Office: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sets Pandemic Record With $48.5 Million Debut

(Adds details)
LOS ANGELES, April 4, (Variety.com) - "Godzilla vs. Kong"
muscled its way to a pandemic-era box office record, giving
Hollywood studios and theater owners alike hope that people are
ready to return to the movies after a year of watching Netflix
at home.
The tentpole, from Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment,
generated $32 million over the weekend and $48.5 million in its
first five days of release. That's easily the biggest debut
since coronavirus hit. Prior to this weekend, "Wonder Woman
1984" had the biggest three-day start with $16.7 million,
followed by "Tom and Jerry" with $14 million.
The results for "Godzilla vs. Kong" are especially
impressive because the film is also available to HBO Max
subscribers for no extra fee. It's unclear how many people have
streamed the movie.
David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise
Entertainment Research, called opening weekend ticket sales
"strong" given the "still-difficult conditions." More than 50%
of movie theaters in the country have reopened, but many --
including those in New York City and Los Angeles -- have been
operating at reduced capacity to comply with pandemic safety
protocols.
"While it's half of what it would be under normal
circumstances, the weekend is a clear and positive indication
that moviegoing has inherent strengths that aren't going away,"
he said.
Though ticket sales for "Godzilla vs. Kong" are certainly
encouraging, the U.S. box office has yet to fully recover from
the yearlong shutdown.
"Godzilla vs. Kong" wasn't this weekend's only new release.
Sony Pictures' horror film "The Unholy" pulled in $3.2 million
from 1,850 locations, a modest start for the low-budget movie.
It narrowly beat out Universal's action thriller "Nobody" for
third place on box office charts. "Nobody," starring Bob
Odenkirk as a mild-mannered father-turned-vigilante, earned $3
million in its second weekend, boosting its domestic tally to
$11.8 million.
In fourth, Disney's animated adventure "Raya and the Last
Dragon" made $2 million from 2,031 locations. The film, which is
also playing on Disney Plus for a premium $30 fee, has grossed
$32 million at the domestic box office.
"Tom and Jerry" rounded out the top five, amassing $1.5
million in its sixth weekend in theaters. To date, the movie has
made $39.5 million in the U.S. It's also available on HBO Max.