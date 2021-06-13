Box Office: 'In the Heights' Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend

LOS ANGELES, June 13, (Variety.com) - "In the Heights," the
acclaimed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway show,
didn't hit all the right notes in its box office debut.
The Warner Bros. movie generated a wane $11.4 million from
3,456 U.S. theaters in its first four days of release, below
expectations heading into the weekend that suggested the film
would reach $20 million. "In the Heights" also opened on HBO
Max, the streaming service owned by the studio's parent company
WarnerMedia, though the company didn't report its digital
viewership.
The disappointing commercial reception is puzzling because
critics embraced the film, showering it with some of the best
reviews of the pandemic era. Moreover, Warner Bros. put
substantial marketing heft behind the picture, and director Jon
M. Chu and Miranda devoted a great deal of energy into promoting
the movie, which compensated for the fact that its cast was
comprised of mostly unknown stars and emerging actors.
The film's hybrid release on HBO Max likely affected
in-theater turnout, but it isn't the sole reason that inaugural
ticket sales for "In the Heights" came in under projections.
Recent Warner Bros. releases like "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Mortal
Kombat and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" still pulled
in solid receipts despite being offered simultaneously on
streaming. But, as audiences are slowly making their way back to
theaters, box office charts are indicating that people have been
more inclined to show up for properties with more brand
recognition. Though the Tony Award-winning "In the Heights"
isn't an original property like "La La Land" or "The Greatest
Showman," it's not as well known as Miranda's other musical
sensation "Hamilton," or even "Rent," "Les Miserables" or
"Cats."
To that end, box office prognosticators believe "In the
Heights" can find an audience over the summer, similar to the
box office sleeper hit that was 2017's musical "The Greatest
Showman." The Fox movie debuted to a muted $8.8 million, but
audiences fell in love with the soundtrack and Hugh Jackman's
charisma and returned to theaters over and over again. It tapped
out with $174 million and $438 million globally, a huge result.
Though "In the Heights" isn't expected to reach those box office
heights, it doesn't have much competition on the horizon and
could continue to play on the big screen.
Based on the 2008 Broadway show, "In the Heights" follows a
bodega owner named Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who discovers that
his mom-and-pop stop-and-shop has sold a winning lottery ticket.
As the lively neighborhood of Washington Heights in upper
Manhattan reaches sweltering hot temperatures, friendships,
relationships and dreams are put to the test. The ensemble cast
also includes Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins and
Olga Merediz. Quiara Alegr?a Hudes, who wrote the book of the
musical, penned the screenplay. "In the Heights" carries a $55
million production budget.
Also new to theaters this weekend, Sony's animated family
film "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" arrived with a middling $10.4
million from 3,346 venues through Sunday. Amid the pandemic,
films catered to family crowds, like Universal's "The Croods: A
New Age" and Warner Bros.' "Tom and Jerry," have been reliable
theatrical draws, so the "Peter Rabbit" sequel could have a long
life on movie theater marquees.
Overseas, "Peter Rabbit 2" has already made $45 million. It
cost $45 million to make.