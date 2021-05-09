Box Office: Jason Statham's 'Wrath of Man' Debuts at No. 1 With $8 Million

LOS ANGELES, May 9 (Variety.com) - "Wrath of Man," a heist
thriller starring Jason Statham, is leading box office charts
with its $8.1 million debut.
It's hardly the start to summer movie season, which
typically kicks off the first weekend in May, that many theater
owners were hoping would ignite with Marvel's "Black Widow."
(Disney recently moved the release of its superhero tentpole
starring Scarlet Johansson from May 7 to July 9). At the very
least, it's something to keep film exhibitors afloat until
moviegoing picks up with Disney's "Cruella" and Paramount's "A
Quiet Place Part II" at the end of the month, followed by "F9,"
the musical "In the Heights" and "The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife"
in June.
In North America, the box office has returned in fits and
starts as COVID-19 vaccination rates rise and major movie
markets, such as New York City and Los Angeles, loosen capacity
restrictions in theaters. That should help cinemas sell more
tickets and, in turn, give Hollywood the confidence to roll out
big movies. In the meantime, receipts for "Mortal Kombat,"
"Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" have been
encouraging. Though its momentum has slowed, "Godzilla vs. Kong"
crossed $92 million in the U.S. this weekend and has a shot of
becoming the first pandemic-era movie to surpass $100 million at
the domestic box office.
Directed by Guy Ritchie, "Wrath of Man" represents a
pandemic anomaly because it's having a traditional theatrical
release. Unlike "Godzilla vs. Kong" or Disney's "Raya and the
Last Dragon," the MGM film isn't available simultaneously on a
streaming service or digital rental platform. If audiences want
to see a vengeful Statham kick ass and take names, the only
place to do so is their local theater. Ticket buyers appear to
be pleased with their purchase; the film has an "A-" CinemaScore
from moviegoers. Critics were less impressed (it holds a 66%
average on Rotten Tomatoes), but several reviewers pointed out
that plot aside, the action was fun to watch unfold on the big
screen.
Overseas, where Miramax is handling distribution, "Wrath of
Man" has taken in $17.6 million to date. The movie opens wide in
China on Monday.
"Wrath of Man" wasn't the only new nationwide release. Sony
Pictures opened "Here Today," a comedy with Tiffany Haddish and
Billy Crystal, in 1,200 North American venues. It pulled in
$900,000 over the weekend, landing in seventh place on box
office charts. Even by pandemic standards, that's a dismal start
for a major studio release featuring two household names in
Haddish and Crystal. The film, directed by Crystal, follows the
unlikely friendship between an aging comedy writer and an
up-and-coming singer and received mixed reviews.
There were several holdover titles that earned considerably
more money than "Here Today." In its 10th weekend of release,
ticket sales for Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" increased
25% from the weekend prior. The animated kids movie, which is
currently available to rent on Disney Plus for a premium fee,
landed in fifth place and added another $1.8 million from 2,315
venues. That brings its domestic tally to $43.8 million.
After three weeks on the big screen, the anime hit "Demon
Slayer" slid to second place and pulled in $3 million. It has
made $39 million in the U.S. and more than $435 million
globally. Falling not far behind, the Warner Bros. video game
adaptation "Mortal Kombat" landed in the No. 3 spot with $2.3
million. The movie, which is playing on HBO Max for no extra
cost to subscribers, has generated $37.8 million in North
America and $72 million worldwide.
"Godzilla vs. Kong," also from Warner Bros., came in fourth
place with $1.9 million. With $422 million at the global box
office, the monster mashup has surpassed revenues for its
predecessor, the poorly reviewed, mega-budgeted "Godzilla: King
of the Monsters." That film, which was released in 2019, tapped
out with $386 million.
Among indie releases, Oscilloscope's "Silo" premiered to
$51,689 from 208 screens, translating to $249 per location. The
movie also opened this weekend on video on demand platforms.
Billed as the first movie about "grain entrapment," "Silo" is
set in a small American farm town. Disaster strikes when a
teenage boy fights for his life as he falls risk to getting
buried alive by the grain the town harvests.