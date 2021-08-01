Box Office: 'Jungle Cruise' Docks With $34 Million in Theaters, $30 Million on Disney Plus

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (Variety.com) - "Jungle Cruise" completed
its first voyage with $34.2 million in theatrical ticket sales
and another $30 million on Disney Plus, leading the competition
in North America.
The Disney film, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson,
debuted slightly ahead of expectations despite concerns the
Delta variant would keep family crowds at home. For a movie that
cost $200 million to produce, as "Jungle Cruise" did, its $34
million domestic box office opening weekend would traditionally
be a major disappointment. But the pandemic has upended the
movie theater business, scrambling the rubric for success as the
industry mounts a recovery. Today, that haul seems almost
respectable, though it doesn't mean "Jungle Cruise" will be
profitable, at least not in its theatrical iteration. A film
with that price tag would traditionally have to generate at
least $500 million globally to break even.
However, Disney is hedging its bets and opening the film
simultaneously on Disney Plus, the studio's subscription
streaming service, where it will be made available to
subscribers for $30. The studio deployed the same strategy for
COVID-19 era releases like "Cruella" and "Black Widow." Disney
reported on Sunday that "Jungle Cruise" earned $30 million
globally on Disney Plus Premier Access, which is half of what
"Black Widow" made in surcharge revenue.
At the international box office, "Jungle Cruise" brought in
a lackluster $27.6 million from 47 overseas territories, buoying
its worldwide box office haul to $61.8 million.
Jaume Collet-Serra directed the family friendly movie, which
is based on the Disney theme park ride and co-stars Jesse
Plemons, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall and Paul Giamatti. Set in
the early 20th century around the first world war, "Jungle
Cruise" follows a morally dubious riverboat captain (Johnson)
who takes an intrepid British scientist (Blunt) and her brother
(Whitehall) on a mission to find the Tree of Life, which is
believed to possess healing powers.
Box office analysts say audiences have been more skittish
about going to the movies because of the resurgence of COVID
cases across the country. However, some experts suggest the
worsening public health situation isn't the sole reason that
"Jungle Cruise" didn't dazzle in its debut in theaters and at
home. It's a genre that, outside of exceptions like "Jurassic
World" and "Jumanji" sequels, has mostly fallen out of favor
with cinemagoers. "Jungle Cruise" received mixed reviews from
critics and secured an "A-" CinemaScore.
"The primary reason for the lukewarm launch is not COVID or
the option to stream the movie; the weakness is the film
itself," says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm
Franchise Entertainment Research. "'Jungle Cruise' is a classic
Hollywood action adventure, and today, that genre has lost its
edge."
Elsewhere on box office charts, Universal's "Old" and A24's
"The Green Knight" are locked in a close battle for second
place. It's too narrow to call, though industry insiders believe
"Old" will pull ahead once final numbers are tallied on Monday.
Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the mind-bending thriller
about a beach that makes you old fell 60% from its initial
weekend of release, pulling in $6.76 million from 3,379 venues.
"Old" debuted last weekend to a leading $16.5 million, pushing
domestic ticket sales to $30 million. Internationally, the film
added $7.5 million from 44 markets, bringing its global tally to
$48 million.
The medieval fantasy adventure "The Green Knight," starring
Dev Patel, arrived above expectations with $6.78 million from
2,790 North American theaters. From the studio behind "Zola,"
"Lady Bird" and "Moonlight" and other beloved indies, "The Green
Knight" tells the story of King Arthur's headstrong nephew, who
embarks on a quest to confront the eponymous Knight -- a
gigantic tree-like creature.
Also new to theaters this weekend, Focus Features'
well-reviewed drama "Stillwater," took the No. 5 spot with $5.12
million from 2,531 locations. Directed by "Spotlight" filmmaker
Tom McCarthy, "Stillwater" stars Matt Damon as a father who
travels to France to aid his daughter who was imprisoned for
allegedly murdering her girlfriend while studying abroad. It's
inspired by the story of Amanda Knox, an American who spent four
years in an Italian prison before being exonerated. Knox has
criticized the movie, claiming the filmmakers and stars of
"Stillwater" are profiting off her name and glamorizing the
struggle of her wrongful murder conviction. Knox had no
involvement in the film.
"By fictionalizing away my innocence, my total lack of
involvement, by erasing the role of the authorities in my
wrongful conviction, McCarthy reinforces an image of me as a
guilty and untrustworthy person," Knox wrote on Twitter. "And
with Matt Damon's star power, both are sure to profit handsomely
off of this fictionalization of 'the Amanda Knox saga.'"
"Stillwater" ranked below "Black Widow," which is currently
in its fourth weekend in theaters. The Marvel superhero
adventure, headlined by Scarlett Johansson's avenging Natasha
Romanoff, brought in $6.1 million. After about one month on the
big screen, "Black Widow" has generated $166 million. That's a
decent haul for COVID times, but it's by far the worst result
for recent installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Johansson made headlines this week for suing Disney, alleging
the studio's decision to premiere the film on Disney Plus on the
same day as its theatrical debut was a breach of contract and
cost her tens of millions. Disney fired back, claiming Johansson
benefitted from its hybrid release on Disney Plus and saying her
claim showed "callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged
global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic." Since rival studios
have similarly put movies online sooner than usual to boost
streaming service subscribers, the outcome of Johansson's public
legal dispute could mark a watershed moment for the way actors
are compensated for their work.