Box Office: Marvel's 'Black Widow' Debuts With Dazzling $80 Million in Theaters, $60 Million on Disney Plus

LOS ANGELES, July 11, (Variety.com) - Disney and Marvel's
superhero adventure "Black Widow" captured a massive $80 million
in its first weekend, crushing the benchmark for the biggest
opening weekend since the pandemic.
In a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film
opened simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus as part of
the streaming service's Premier Access offering, where
subscribers can rent "Black Widow" for an extra $30. Disney
reported that "Black Widow" generated more than $60 million "in
Disney Plus Premier Access consumer spend globally," marking the
rare occasion in which a studio discloses revenues for digital
rentals. Overseas, "Black Widow" collected $78 million in its
debut, boosting its global box office haul to $158 million.
Disney didn't share viewership data for the previously
released "Cruella" starring Emma Stone and the animated "Raya
and the Last Dragon," which also premiered simultaneously in
theaters and on Disney Plus. It's unclear if Disney will
continue to report digital rentals for the upcoming action
adventure "Jungle Cruise," which opens in cinemas and on Disney
Plus on July 30.
In a statement on Sunday morning, Disney's media and
entertainment distribution chairman Kareem Daniel said "'Black
Widow's' strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible
distribution strategy of making franchise films available in
theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns
continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to
watch at home on Disney Plus."
After a brutal year and change for the movie theater
business, the performance of "Black Widow" is encouraging to
Hollywood and film exhibitors alike. David A. Gross, who runs
the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, says
Marvel remains in a league of its own at the box office. After
all, few film franchises would still be able to galvanize
audiences 24 films in.
"Certainly the figure would be higher if every theater were
open, if there were zero concern with COVID, and if there
weren't a streaming option," Gross says. "For now, those
impediments make 'Black Widow's' opening all the more
impressive."
Universal's "F9: The Fast Saga" came in a distant second
place with $10.8 million. Since it released on the big screen
three weeks ago, the action sequel starring Vin Diesel has
generated $141 million in North America. At the international
box office, "F9" crossed the $400 million mark, boosting its
global total to $541.8 million.
Universal also took third and fourth place on domestic box
office charts with "Boss Baby: Family Business" ($8.7 million)
and "The Forever Purge" ($6.7 million). "The Boss Baby" sequel
and the most recent "Purge" installment each opened theatrically
over the July 4 holiday weekend and have now collected $34.7
million and $27.4 million, respectively.
Paramount's "A Quiet Place Part II" took the fifth spot with
$3 million, pushing its domestic tally to $150 million, the
biggest result yet for a movie released during the pandemic.