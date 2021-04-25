Box Office: 'Mortal Kombat' Pulls Ahead of Surprisingly Strong 'Demon Slayer'

LOS ANGELES, April 25, (Variety.com) - For the first time
since the pandemic struck, not one, but two movies brought in
notable ticket sales at the domestic box office. It's the
clearest indication yet that people appear ready to return to
the movies after nearly a year of staying home to stream.
"Mortal Kombat," a martial arts-inspired adaptation of the
popular video game, led U.S. box office charts, taking in a
robust $22.5 million from 3,073 North American venues. The
Warner Bros. movie is already available to watch at home, on the
streaming service HBO Max, for a month -- a strategy the studio
is deploying for its entire 2021 slate.
Though the R-rated "Mortal Kombat" easily cinched first
place, it had more competition than it may have expected heading
into the weekend. In a not-so-distant second, "Demon Slayer:
Mugen Train" earned a solid $15.9 million from 1,598 locations.
That number is slightly below estimations that suggested the
movie could reach $19.5 million over the weekend, but it's an
impressive haul nonetheless. The anime action adventure, from
Funimation and Aniplex, has been a massive commercial hit in
international markets such as Japan, where it currently ranks as
the highest-grossing movie ever with $365 million. In total,
"Demon Slayer" has surpassed the $400 million mark.
Box office analysts have been encouraged by the one-two
punch of "Mortal Kombat" and "Demon Slayer," especially since
only 50% of cinemas in the country have reopened. Multiplexes
that have been able to welcome back patrons have been capping
attendance in line with government guidelines. In Los Angeles,
for example, that means 50% capacity or 200 people. In New York,
theaters will be able to operate at 33% capacity starting on
Monday.
"This weekend is another very good step," said David A.
Gross, who runs the movie consultancy FranchiseRe. "Moviegoing
should start to normalize in early June."
Overseas, "Mortal Kombat" collected $6.3 million from 37
foreign territories, brings its international tally to $27.6
million. The film, produced by New Line Cinemas for a modest $55
million, has generated $50 million globally to date.
Among other wide releases, "Godzilla vs. Kong" landed in
third place with $4.2 million from 2,856 venues. After four
weeks in theaters, the Warner Bros. and Legendary monster mashup
has amassed $86.5 million. The film, which is available on HBO
Max through the end of April, has surpassed $400 million at the
global box office. With those ticket sales, it has surpassed
Christopher Nolan's confusing sci-fi spectacle "Tenet" ($363
million) as the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster since the
pandemic hit.
"It's evident that 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is reigniting
moviegoing everywhere and that audiences are more than ready to
return to theaters, where and when it's safe, for a big screen
experience like this one," said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.'
president of domestic distribution.