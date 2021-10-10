Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 (Variety.com) - "No Time to Die," the
latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56
million at the domestic box office, a result that fell somewhat
short of expectations and signals that even one of the most
storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend
with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered
by the pandemic.
Heading into the weekend, "No Time to Die" was projected to
make $60 million to $70 million in its first three days of
release. Though not a disaster, the film's final weekend total
was expected to be higher because it received positive reviews
and represented Daniel Craig's final outing as the stylish
secret agent.
For some movies, especially during a pandemic, an opening
weekend of $56 million would be cause for great jubilation. But
"No Time to Die" is no ordinary film. It carries a massive $250
million production budget, to say nothing of the more than $100
million marketing spend. Add in the tens of millions it cost to
delay "No Time to Die," which was supposed to premiere in April
of 2020 before the pandemic altered those plans, and box office
experts estimate that "No Time to Die" would need to make at
least $800 million at the global box office to make money
exclusively in its theatrical window. For Bond, the franchise
has numerous marketing partners and ancillary tie-ins, with
Rolex, Aston Martin and more, that could help cushion potential
losses.