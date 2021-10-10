Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

(Adds details)
LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 (Variety.com) - "No Time to Die," the
latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56
million at the domestic box office, a result that fell somewhat
short of expectations and signals that even one of the most
storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend
with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered
by the pandemic.
Heading into the weekend, "No Time to Die was projected to
make $60 million to $70 million in its first three days of
release. Though not a disaster, the film's final weekend total
was expected to be higher because it received positive reviews
and represented Daniel Craig's final outing as the stylish
secret agent.
In light of the ongoing pandemic, assessing initial box
office results for "No Time to Die" isn't as clear cut. For some
movies, especially during a public health crisis, an opening
weekend of $56 million would be cause for great jubilation. But
"No Time to Die" is no ordinary film. It carries a massive $250
million production budget, to say nothing of the more than $100
million marketing spend. Add in the tens of millions it cost to
delay "No Time to Die," which was supposed to premiere in April
of 2020 before the pandemic altered those plans, and box office
experts estimate that, conservatively, "No Time to Die" needs to
gross at least $800 million at the global box office to make
money in its theatrical window. For Bond, the franchise has
numerous marketing partners and ancillary tie-ins, with Rolex,
Aston Martin and more, that could help cushion potential losses.
Overseas, audiences have been turning out for "No Time to
Die" at the international box office, where it has already made
an impressive $145 million. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga
("True Detective"), the 007 adventure has opened in most major
markets except for China (set for Oct. 29), which is a popular
territory for all things Bond. Globally, the film has collected
$313 million.
At the domestic box office, the slightly muted results for
"No Time to Die" are attributable to several factors, including
hesitation among older audiences to return to the movies and its
lengthy two-hour-and-45-minute runtime, which limited the number
of screenings per day. It's also the first Hollywood tentpole
with real competition at the box office. Sony's comic book
sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" opened last weekend and has
continued to pull in crowds, which may have cannibalized ticket
sales for Bond.
With "No Time to Die" claiming the No. 1 spot on domestic
box office charts, the "Venom" follow-up slid to second place
with $32 million, a figure that's more than many pandemic-era
releases have made in their entire theatrical run. In total,
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" has generated a mighty $141
million in North America and $185 million worldwide.
Since Bond is a property that tends to skewed toward older
audiences, a demographic that doesn't always make an effort to
watch a film on its opening weekend, box office analysts have
been encouraged by "No Time to Die." According to United Artists
Releasing, the company distributing the film in the U.S., 25% of
ticket buyers returned to theaters for the first time in more
than 18 months for Bond. Among opening weekend crowds, 57% were
over the age of 35 and 64% were male. It has an "A-"
CinemaScore, a positive sign for the movie's long-term
prospects.
"The audience is broad, with all age groups and segments
well-represented, including the 35+ crowd, who have been slow to
return to the movies," says David A. Gross, who runs the movie
consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. "If anything
kept the film from over-performing this weekend, it is the
younger groups, who are less committed to the series."
In a distant third place on domestic charts, "The Addams
Family 2" generated $10 million, bringing its North American
total to $31.1 million. The animated family comedy, from MGM and
United Artists Releasing, is being offered simultaneously on
premium video-on-demand platforms.
Disney's superhero adventure "Shang-Chi and the Legend of
the Ten Rings" landed at No. 4 with $4.2 million in its sixth
weekend in theaters. Globally, the Marvel comic book adaptation
has surpassed $400 million worldwide, making it the
sixth-highest grossing film of the year. With $212 million in
North America, it remains the highest earning movie of 2021 at
the domestic box office.
"The Many Saints of Newark," a prequel to "The Sopranos,"
rounded out the top five with a paltry $1.4 million in its
sophomore outing. That puts ticket sales for the Warner Bros.
movie, which premiered day-and-date on HBO Max, at a dismal $7.4
million. It cost $50 million to make.