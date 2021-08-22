Box Office: 'PAW Patrol' Crushes Hugh Jackman's 'Reminiscence' as 'Free Guy' Remains No. 1

(Adds details)
LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 (Variety.com) - Need proof that
moviegoing is far from returning to normal? Look no further than
this weekend's domestic box office charts.
Case in point: An animated movie based on the kids TV show
"PAW Patrol" left Hugh Jackman's romance drama "Reminiscence" in
the dust in North America, with the heroic pups of Adventure
City collecting six times more than a film toplined by one of
the most charismatic actors in Hollywood in their respective
debuts. That's the unpredictable reality of the movie theater
business as the delta variant continues to depress ticket sales
across the globe.
Neither "PAW Patrol" nor "Reminiscence" were able to best
"Free Guy," which remained victorious for the second weekend
straight. After debuting last weekend to a leading $28.4
million, the Disney and 20th Century's sci-fi action comedy
declined a mere 34% in its second weekend. The film, starring
Ryan Reynolds, added another $18.8 million between Friday and
Sunday, marking an impressive hold with or without a pandemic.
Many summer offerings, including Paramount's "PAW Patrol"
and Warner Bros.' "Reminiscence," were made available on
streaming platforms on the same day as their theatrical debuts.
"PAW Patrol" landed simultaneously on Paramount Plus, while
"Reminiscence" premiered concurrently on HBO Max. Alternatively
"Free Guy," which had the best second-weekend hold of any
nationwide release this summer, is available exclusively in
theaters.
In a closer-than-expected second place, "PAW Patrol" earned
$13 million from 3,184 North American theaters. That's not a bad
result for a kids movie, especially considering children under
the age of 12 are currently unable to get vaccinated, making it
less appealing for parents to take the whole family to the
movies. Among opening weekend ticket buyers, 41% were parents
and 47% were kids.
"PAW Patrol," centering on a young boy named Ryder and a
heroic group of pups who save Adventure City from the evil Mayor
Humdinger, was surprisingly well received by youngsters, parents
and, yes, even critics. Variety's Courtney Howard called the
film a "gripping, inspiring animated thriller."
"This is a good opening for a TV-based family animation
release," says David A. Gross, who runs consulting firm
Franchise Entertainment Research. "These movies are not in the
league with the Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, Illumination
juggernauts, but they cost less, make money and occasionally
break out ? la 'Alvin and the Chipmunks,' 'Mr. Peabody &
Sherman,' and 'Scooby-Doo.'"
Meanwhile, the Jackman-led "Reminiscence" was barely able to
crack the top 10 in its opening weekend. The film, playing in
3,265 North American locations, managed to scrape together $2
million, which is a terrible result given its $68 million
production budget. However, the movie's underperformance isn't
exactly surprising. "Reminiscence," which garnered mixed
reviews, targets older audiences, a demographic that's been more
reluctant to return to movie theaters.