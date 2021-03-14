Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Box Office: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Repeats No. 1 With $5.5 Million

03/14/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, March 14 (Variety.com) - Disney's animated adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" remained victorious at the domestic box office, collecting $5.5 million from 2,163 venues over the weekend.

Those ticket sales, representing a 35% decline in its second weekend of release, push its overall total to $15.8 million domestically. "Raya and the Last Dragon" has generated another $36 million at the international box office for a global haul of $52.6 million. The family film is also available to rent on Disney Plus, the company's streaming service, for an extra $30 fee.

In traditional times, movie theater operators would likely refuse to showcase a film that is also streaming online. But these days, new releases are few and far between and film exhibitors are happy to offer customers what they can. Many are optimistic that a moviegoing revival could be on the horizon because theaters in Los Angeles were given permission to reopen for the first time in nearly a year. Few L.A.-based venues were able to resume operations in such short notice, but several plan to begin selling tickets again next weekend. Across the country, New York City movie theaters are newly allowed to welcome patrons again, meaning the country's two biggest movie markets are back in business after a brutal, desolate 12 months.

In Hollywood and beyond, many are hoping the reopening of theaters in NYC and L.A. will encourage studios to put out their biggest movies. Disney's "Black Widow" and Paramount's "A Quiet Place Part II" are some of the anticipated titles slated for May.

In the meantime, family offerings have been a popular draw. Warner Bros.' live-action-animated hybrid "Tom and Jerry" nabbed second place, pulling in $4 million from 2,454 locations in its third weekend of release. The film, starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Colin Jost and Michael Pena, has made $28 million in North America. It's also streaming on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers.

In third place, Lionsgate's "Chaos Walking" brought in $2.25 million from 1,995 theaters. In total, the sci-fi thriller with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland has made $6.9 million. Internationally, the film added $1.5 million from 33 countries, bringing its cumulative overseas total to $5 million.

"Boogie," a drama from Focus Features, landed at No. 4 with $730,000 from 1,272 locations. The film, about a Queens basketball prodigy that was written and directed by chef and author Eddie Huang, has made $2.2 million to date. "The Croods: A New Age" rounded out the top five, earning $520,000 from 1,440 screens. The Universal animated adventure, which debuted theatrically last November, has amassed $54.3 million domestically.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28pBOX OFFICE : 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Repeats No. 1 With $5.5 Million
RE
12:21pYellen Says Biden Administration Undecided on Wealth Tax
DJ
11:22aDutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election
RE
11:17aVan der Poel powers to solo stage win as Pogacar extends Tirreno lead
RE
11:15aChina Becomes First Major Economy to Start Withdrawing Pandemic Stimulus Efforts
DJ
10:50aDutch riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-lockdown protesters
RE
10:50aDutch riot police use water cannon to disperse crowds at anti-lockdown protest
RE
10:47aDutch police begin clearing anti-government demonstrators from field in the hague
RE
10:43aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION  : OGUK comment in response to possible ban on new exploration licences
PU
09:45aRESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE  : Money Update as at 05 March 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evol..
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees minimum of two more tough years for cruise industry
3Bitcoin rises 6.6% to $61,074
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : British Airways calls for vac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ