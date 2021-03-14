Box Office: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Repeats No. 1 With $5.5 Million

LOS ANGELES, March 14 (Variety.com) - Disney's animated
adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" remained victorious at the
domestic box office, collecting $5.5 million from 2,163 venues
over the weekend.
Those ticket sales, representing a 35% decline in its second
weekend of release, push its overall total to $15.8 million
domestically. "Raya and the Last Dragon" has generated another
$36 million at the international box office for a global haul of
$52.6 million. The family film is also available to rent on
Disney Plus, the company's streaming service, for an extra $30
fee.
In traditional times, movie theater operators would likely
refuse to showcase a film that is also streaming online. But
these days, new releases are few and far between and film
exhibitors are happy to offer customers what they can. Many are
optimistic that a moviegoing revival could be on the horizon
because theaters in Los Angeles were given permission to reopen
for the first time in nearly a year. Few L.A.-based venues were
able to resume operations in such short notice, but several plan
to begin selling tickets again next weekend. Across the country,
New York City movie theaters are newly allowed to welcome
patrons again, meaning the country's two biggest movie markets
are back in business after a brutal, desolate 12 months.
In Hollywood and beyond, many are hoping the reopening of
theaters in NYC and L.A. will encourage studios to put out their
biggest movies. Disney's "Black Widow" and Paramount's "A Quiet
Place Part II" are some of the anticipated titles slated for
May.
In the meantime, family offerings have been a popular draw.
Warner Bros.' live-action-animated hybrid "Tom and Jerry" nabbed
second place, pulling in $4 million from 2,454 locations in its
third weekend of release. The film, starring Chloe Grace Moretz,
Colin Jost and Michael Pena, has made $28 million in North
America. It's also streaming on HBO Max at no extra cost to
subscribers.
In third place, Lionsgate's "Chaos Walking" brought in $2.25
million from 1,995 theaters. In total, the sci-fi thriller with
Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland has made $6.9 million.
Internationally, the film added $1.5 million from 33 countries,
bringing its cumulative overseas total to $5 million.
"Boogie," a drama from Focus Features, landed at No. 4 with
$730,000 from 1,272 locations. The film, about a Queens
basketball prodigy that was written and directed by chef and
author Eddie Huang, has made $2.2 million to date. "The Croods:
A New Age" rounded out the top five, earning $520,000 from 1,440
screens. The Universal animated adventure, which debuted
theatrically last November, has amassed $54.3 million
domestically.