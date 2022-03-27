Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'The Lost City' Takes Down 'The Batman' With $31 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, March 27 (Variety.com) - Sandra Bullock and
Channing Tatum's screwball romantic comedy "The Lost City"
collected $31 million at North American theaters over the
weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn't completely seized
on the meet-cute market.
Of course, Paramount, which is behind "The Lost City," did
not rely only on positive reviews -- or the tease of Tatum's
bare behind -- to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry
between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media,
billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in
getting audiences to cinemas. That's a huge accomplishment in an
era where familiar franchises have been dictating commercial
success (at least, compared to the promise of A-list stars). At
the same time, "The Lost City," an original adventure that has
been described as "Romancing the Stone" meets "Raiders of the
Lost Ark," indicates that romantic comedies haven't entirely
fallen out of favor with moviegoers.
"This is an excellent opening," says David A. Gross, who
runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research.
"Romantic comedies have been in decline for a dozen years, well
before the pandemic. The combination of big cast plus
crowd-pleasing romance plus comedy plus adventure has worked
before, and it's working again."
"The Lost City" cost $68 million, which is fairly expensive
for a rom-com. But Bullock and Tatum get compensated handsomely
to headline in movies, and filming the explosion-heavy "The Lost
City" on location in the Dominican Republic during COVID-19 did
not come cheap. That price tag does not include the serious coin
spent to market the movie, which premiered at South by Southwest
Film Festival in Austin earlier this month.
Aaron and Adam Nee directed "The Lost City," an amorous
action-adventure that takes place on a remote tropical jungle.
The story follows Bullock as Loretta Sage, a middle-aged author
who gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Harry Potter
himself Daniel Radcliffe, in a villainous role) in the hopes she
can discover the ancient lost city's treasure from her latest
story. Ticket buyers were mostly receptive to "The Lost City,"
which landed a "B+" CinemaScore.
In a win for Paramount, "The Lost City" marks the studio's
third movie in 2022 to open in first place, following "Scream"
and "Jackass Forever." During the pandemic, Paramount largely
stepped back from theatrical releases, instead selling titles
like Aaron Sorkin's courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago
7," Eddie Murphy's comedy sequel "Coming 2 America" and Michael
B. Jordan's action thriller "Without Remorse" to streaming
services. Other than "A Quiet Place Part II," which powered to
nearly $300 million worldwide, the studio's slate was propped up
by kid-friendly animated adventures "Paw Patrol" and "Clifford
the Big Red Dog."
At the domestic box office, "The Lost City" took down
reigning champion "The Batman," which held the No. 1 spot for
three weekends in a row. The superhero adventure, starring
Robert Pattinson, took in $20 million between Friday and Sunday,
enough for second place. Those ticket sales, a 44% decline from
last weekend, are strong considering the movie has already been
playing in theaters for a month. "The Batman" has generated $332
million in North America to date.
In third place, the Indian war epic "RRR" -- which stands
for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram -- grossed approximately $10 million
from 1,200 theaters in its North American debut. That footprint
marks one of the widest domestic rollouts for an Indian movie.
"RRR," which clocks in over three hours, cost $73 million to
produce.
Another new release, Bleecker Street's survival thriller
"Infinite Storm" with Naomi Watts, flopped in its debut, pulling
in a disastrous $751,296 from 1,525 screens. Given mixed
reviews, the film -- about a climber who gets caught in a
blizzard and attempts to save herself and a stranded stranger
before succumbing to the elements -- doesn't look like it'll
rebound on the big screen.
Tom Holland's video game adaptation "Uncharted" and
Crunchyroll's manga adaptation "Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie"
took spots four and five, respectively on box office charts.
In its sixth weekend of release, "Uncharted" brought in $4.9
million from 3,416 cinemas, boosting its North American tally to
$133.5 million.
"Jujutsu Kaisen 0," an otherwise under-the-radar anime film,
amassed $4.5 million from 2,430 locations. It's a huge 73%
decline in ticket sales from the movie's $17.6 million debut.
Still, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" has earned a solid $27 million to
date.
Elsewhere, A24's action-adventure-comedy-fantasy-sci-fi
mashup "Everything Everywhere All at Once" earned $509,659 from
just 10 screens in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco --
translating to $50,965 per screen. It marks the biggest limited
opening weekend of the year, as well as one of the best starts
ever for A24, the studio behind beloved indies such as "Lady
Bird," "Moonlight" and "Uncut Gems." The film will continue to
expand to select markets on Friday before debuting nationwide on
April 8.
Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the well-reviewed
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" stars Michelle Yeoh as a
wife and mother who exists in a multiverse, a term popularized
by Marvel comic book adventures. The cast also includes Ke Huy
Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate and Jamie Lee Curtis.