Box Office: 'Scream' Debuts to Bloody Impressive $30.6 Million

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 (Variety.com) - "Scream," a reimagining
of a horror franchise that appeared to have run out of steam,
dominated the box office, earning a scary good $30.6 million.
The sequel is projected to earn $35 million over the
four-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, a spectacular
result considering that "Scream" only cost $25 million to
produce. It also represents some positive news for the bruised
and battered cinema industry, considering that "Scream's"
success comes amid a spike in COVID-19. It helps that "Scream's"
target demographic is younger, which means that they may not
have been as spooked by the highly contagious omicron variant
that is fueling the latest iteration of a seemingly endless
pandemic. Paramount and Spyglass Media backed the reboot, which
marks the first new chapter in the "Scream" series in a decade
and shares a title with the 1996 original -- the "Scream" saga
is apparently so over integers. The film also brings back
familiar faces such as Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David
Arquette, who are once again haunted by a serial killer in a
Ghostface mask. "Scream" debuted in 3,664 locations.
And while Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was forced to
surrender its box office crown for the first time since it
opened in December, the superhero sequel still managed to put up
some superb results. The film is projected to have a four-day
result of $26 million. With more than $700 million in the bank,
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will now become the fourth-highest
grossing domestic release in history, behind only "Avatar" ($760
million), "Avengers: Endgame" ($858 million) and "Star Wars: The
Force Awakens" ($936 million). The popularity of the film is so
out-sized that it was even name-checked during "SNL" this
weekend with President Biden urging people to stop seeing
"Spider-Man" in order to check the spread of omicron.
The opening weekend result for "Scream" is in the
neighborhood of the inaugural results for other pandemic era
horror hits such as "Halloween Kills" ($49.4 million debut and
"A Quiet Place Part II" ($47.5 million). It also represents a
major improvement on 2011's "Scream 4" which opened to a
dispiriting $19.3 million. Unlike other movies released during
COVID, "Scream's" low budget means it will have some impressive
profit margins -- films like "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the
Ten Rings" and "No Time to Die" have led the box office, but
their high cost meant they lost money during their theatrical
releases at a time when ticket sales are depressed.
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct "Scream,"
taking over the series from its founder Wes Craven, the horror
maestro who died in 2015. Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack
Quaid and Dylan Minnette round out the cast of the horror
sequel.
Universal and Illumination Entertainment's "Sing 2" captured
third place on the domestic box office chart, earning $8.3
million. The film is projected to earn $11 million over the
four-day holiday, which will bring its haul to $122.1 million.
Another Universal release, "The 355," nabbed fourth place,
earning $2.3 million. The spy thriller is a commercial dud. It
will end the four-day weekend with $2.8 million, which will
bring its haul to a disastrous $8.9 million. Don't hold your
breath for "The 356."