Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Set to Lead for Third Weekend as 'Free Guy' Climbs Up to No. 2

LOS ANGELES, Sept 19, (Variety.com) - Disney is ruling the
domestic box office this weekend.
In its third weekend of release, Marvel and Disney's
"Shang-Chi" is set to remain in the No. 1 spot with an estimated
gross of $20 million to $22 million. That would bring its
domestic total earnings to a sizable $175 million to $177
million. On Friday, the Simu Liu-led superhero adventure brought
in $5.8 million from 4,070 theaters. It won't be long until
"Shang-Chi's" gross beats that of fellow Marvel film "Black
Widow," which has collected $183 million so far.
Meanwhile, box office hit "Free Guy" -- produced by 20th
Century Studios and distributed by Disney -- is expected to
climb back to the No. 2 spot in its sixth week of release.
Despite new releases, "Free Guy" has held its own on the box
office charts since its debut, hanging on to the No. 1 spot for
two weekends and staying in the top five ever since. Starring
Ryan Reynolds, the sci-fi comedy brought in $1.3 million on
Friday from 3,288 theaters. "Free Guy" is estimated to add
another $4.9 million over the weekend, bringing its tally to
$108.3 million.
Warner Bros.' "Cry Macho," Clint Eastwood's newest film, is
expected to debut in the third spot, taking in $1.59 million
from 3,967 theaters on Friday. Over the weekend, the neo-Western
drama -- which also debuted simultaneously on HBO Max -- should
earn $4.5 million at the box office. Universal's slasher film
"Candyman" should come in at No. 4 with an estimated three-day
gross of $3.47 million, taking its earnings to $53 million in
its fourth week.
James Wan's latest horror film, "Malignant," is poised to
round out the top five this weekend. "Malignant," the third act
of which has shocked audiences, is also available to watch on
HBO Max. It's set to earn $2.5 million this weekend for an
overall gross of $9.6 million.