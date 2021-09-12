Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Triumphs Again in Second Weekend, 'Malignant' Misfires

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 (Variety.com) - Marvel's "Shang-Chi and
the Legend of the Ten Rings" ruled the domestic box office
again, collecting $35.8 million in its second weekend in
theaters.
Ticket sales for the superhero movie, led by Simu Liu and
Awkwafina, fell 53% from its debut, a decline on par with many
Marvel installments in pre-pandemic times. Notably, "Shang-Chi"
is holding up better than "Black Widow," the comic book
adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, which plummeted nearly
70% in its sophomore outing. "Black Widow" opened simultaneously
on Disney Plus (for an extra $30), while "Shang-Chi" is playing
only in cinemas.
Box office receipts for "Shang-Chi" appear to be encouraging
to Disney, with the studio announcing last week that the rest of
its 2021 slate -- including Marvel's "Eternals" and Steven
Spielberg's adaptation of "West Side Story" -- will all screen
exclusively in theaters. The news is especially promising to
theater operators, because Disney films are routinely among the
highest-grossing of the year and most multiplexes in the U.S.
and Canada have been struggling to sell tickets to movies that
are also available at home on streaming platforms.
The weekend's only new nationwide release, the Warner Bros.
horror film "Malignant," was no match for "Shang-Chi," with the
twisted thriller debuting to $5.57 million from 3,485 locations.
That's a tepid result since horror has been a reliable
big-screen during the pandemic, and the film's director James
Wan, the co-creator of "The Conjuring" Universe and the "Saw"
franchise, has a solid track record when it comes to cinematic
scares. But a bonkers twist ending, as well as decent reviews
for the genre (75% on Rotten Tomatoes), weren't enough to entice
audiences to watch a movie that, like each of the studio's 2021
releases, is available on HBO Max at the same time. It landed a
"C" grade on CinemaScore, which doesn't bode well for its future
prospects.
Overseas, "Malignant" made $6.3 million from 69
international markets for an international total of $9.5 million
and a global tally of $15.1 million.
"This is a weak opening for a genre that's held up well
during the pandemic," says David. A Gross, who runs the movie
consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. "With the film
available on HBO, this start is below average."
To put "Malignant's" muted opening weekend ticket sales into
perspective, it generated nearly the same amount as "Free Guy,"
Disney's sci-fi action comedy with Ryan Reynolds, did in its
fifth weekend of release. In second place, "Free Guy" pocketed
$5.8 million from 3,650 venues, boosting its domestic tally to
$101.5 million, an impressive sum for an original property.
Universal's slasher film "Candyman" nabbed the No. 4 spot
with $4.8 million from 3,279 locations. After three weeks of
release, the movie had amassed $48 million in the U.S. and
Canada and an additional $10.9 million internationally.
Disney's family adventure "Jungle Cruise" rounded out the
top five, pulling in $2.4 million in its seventh frame.