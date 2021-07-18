Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Box Office: 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Beats 'Black Widow' in Surprise Victory

07/18/2021 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, July 18 (Variety.com) - The Tune Squad ruled over the court and box office charts this weekend. In an unexpected win, "Space Jam: A New Legacy," which sees LeBron James team up with the animated Looney Tunes crew, debuted to $31.6 million in ticket sales.

The better-than-expected start for "Space Jam 2" pushed last weekend's champion, Disney and Marvel's "Black Widow," to second place on box office charts with $25 million. Critics rebuffed "Space Jam: A New Legacy" (it holds a bleak 31% average on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences appeared to embrace the film, giving it an "A-" CinemaScore. "Space Jam 2" played in 3,965 cinemas in North America, while being available on HBO Max at no extra charge to subscribers.

Sony's "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" opened in third place with $8.4 million from 2,815 locations. Though on par with industry expectations, its three-day debut marks a steep decline from its predecessor, 2019's "Escape Room," which debuted to $18 million and ended its box office run with $57 million. The sequel cost $15 million to produce, an increase from the first film's $9 million price tag.

At No. 4, Universal's "Fast and Furious" sequel "F9" pulled in $7.6 million in its fourth weekend of release, bringing its overall domestic tally to $154 million. Another Universal title, "The Boss Baby: Family Business," rounded out the top five, generating $4.7 million over the weekend. In total, the animated sequel to 2017's "Boss Baby" has made $44 million in theaters while playing simultaneously on the nascent streaming service Peacock.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36aIraqi oil minister says oil market seen improvement in demand, decline in surplus
RE
11:17aBOX OFFICE : 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Beats 'Black Widow' in Surprise Victory
RE
10:22aSaudi commentators go public in criticising UAE role in Yemen
RE
09:44a'SHUTTLE DIPLOMACY GONE BAD' : How Japan's investing star became embroiled in Toshiba board dispute
RE
09:28aALEXANDER NOVAK : Novak says Russia to raise oil output in H2
RE
09:26aHanoi tightens restrictions as COVID clusters spread in Vietnam
RE
09:05aMINISTRY OF ENERGY OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN : Azerbaijan supports new "Declaration of Cooperation" to increase daily oil output in the country every month until the end of the year
PU
09:03aKey OPEC+ producers reach preliminary output deal - source
RE
09:03aOPEC+ agrees oil supply boost after UAE wins argument with Saudi
RE
07:42aUAE's energy minister says it supports OPEC+ agreement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. tech companies disappointed with DACA ruling, urge Congress to act
2OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost after UAE wins argument with Saudi
3AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. : AVIDIAN GOLD : July 19, 2021 -Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in..
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : backed fund to buy 60% of Italian fas..
5British supermarkets may shift supply chains to EU if N.Ireland trade not addressed

HOT NEWS