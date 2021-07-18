Box Office: 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Beats 'Black Widow' in Surprise Victory

LOS ANGELES, July 18 (Variety.com) - The Tune Squad ruled
over the court and box office charts this weekend. In an
unexpected win, "Space Jam: A New Legacy," which sees LeBron
James team up with the animated Looney Tunes crew, debuted to
$31.6 million in ticket sales.
The better-than-expected start for "Space Jam 2" pushed last
weekend's champion, Disney and Marvel's "Black Widow," to second
place on box office charts with $25 million. Critics rebuffed
"Space Jam: A New Legacy" (it holds a bleak 31% average on
Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences appeared to embrace the film,
giving it an "A-" CinemaScore. "Space Jam 2" played in 3,965
cinemas in North America, while being available on HBO Max at no
extra charge to subscribers.
Sony's "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" opened in
third place with $8.4 million from 2,815 locations. Though on
par with industry expectations, its three-day debut marks a
steep decline from its predecessor, 2019's "Escape Room," which
debuted to $18 million and ended its box office run with $57
million. The sequel cost $15 million to produce, an increase
from the first film's $9 million price tag.
At No. 4, Universal's "Fast and Furious" sequel "F9" pulled
in $7.6 million in its fourth weekend of release, bringing its
overall domestic tally to $154 million. Another Universal title,
"The Boss Baby: Family Business," rounded out the top five,
generating $4.7 million over the weekend. In total, the animated
sequel to 2017's "Boss Baby" has made $44 million in theaters
while playing simultaneously on the nascent streaming service
Peacock.