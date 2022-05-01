Box Office: 'The Bad Guys' Leads Quiet Weekend With $16 Million

LOS ANGELES, May 1 (Variety.com) - Another weekend, another
new Liam Neeson action-thriller in theaters.
"Memory," the actor's nth COVID-era caper to play on the big
screen, debuted over the weekend to $3.1 million from 2,555
North American cinemas. Its eighth-place finish is a weak
result, but one that's close to Neeson's recent theatrical
releases like "Blacklight" ($3.6 million debut), "Honest Thief"
($3.6 million debut) and "The Marksman" ($3.1 million debut).
Since Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment's
"Memory" is the only new nationwide release, last weekend's
champion "The Bad Guys" topped the box office again. In its
sophomore outing, the Universal Pictures animated heist comedy
earned $16.1 million from 4,042 locations, bringing its domestic
tally to $44.4 million.
"Mr. Neeson's pre-pandemic crime pics did well, including
the successful 'Taken' series, but audiences are showing little
interest now," says David A. Gross, who runs the movie
consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. At the same
time, there appears to be a very loyal demographic that is
willing to return time and time again to watch the hulking
Neeson avenge someone's death.
Overall, it's been a quiet weekend in theaters as Hollywood
braces for Disney's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of
Madness," which opens in theaters next weekend. The Marvel film,
which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and takes place after the
events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," is expected to deliver huge
box office ticket sales.
In second place, Paramount's family-friendly "Sonic the
Hedgehog 2" added $11.3 million from 3,801 locations. After four
weeks on the big screen, the "Sonic" sequel has grossed $160.9
million at the domestic box office. That means the film has
officially surpassed its predecessor's $148 million pre-pandemic
box office tally. However, COVID-19 likely cut short the
theatrical run for 2020's "Sonic the Hedgehog."
"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" again took
third place on North American charts with $8.3 million from
3,962 screens. The latest chapter in the "Harry Potter" prequel
series is by far the lowest-grossing of the Wizarding World film
franchise. "The Secrets of Dumbledore" has generated $79 million
to date and faces an uphill battle to cross $100 million
domestically.
Director Robert Eggers' blood-soaked Viking epic "The
Northman" and A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" took
spots four and five on domestic box office charts.
"The Northman" fell 49% from its $12 million debut, bringing
in $6.3 million from 3,284 theaters. It has grossed $22 million
so far.
In its sixth weekend of release, "Everything Everywhere All
at Once" added $5.5 million from 2,200 cinemas, boosting its
North American tally to $35 million.