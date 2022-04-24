Box Office: 'The Bad Guys' Topples 'Fantastic Beasts 3' With $24 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, April 24, (Variety.com) - Universal's
kid-friendly caper "The Bad Guys" pulled off a heist for the
ages, capturing the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office.
The animated comedy has collected $24 million from 4,009
North American theaters in its debut, enough to take the crown
from "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." In its
second weekend of release, the latest chapter in the "Harry
Potter" prequel series plummeted to third place with $14
million, a troubling sign for the Warner Bros.' Wizarding film
franchise.
"The Bad Guys" may have towered over the competition, but it
was not the only newcomer to movie theater marquees. "The
Northman," a blood-soaked Viking epic from director Robert
Eggers, and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," a meta
comedy in which Nicolas Cage plays a fictionalized version of
himself, opened in theaters nationwide to varying results. With
three original movies in wide release, this weekend indicates
that Hollywood does, indeed, still have new ideas -- but
audiences aren't always willing to make the trek to watch them.
"The Bad Guys" carries a $70 million price tag, so although
the Dreamworks Animation film has topped the box office, it may
have to claw its way to profitability in its theatrical run. The
international box office will be critical to getting into the
black. Already, the movie has grossed $63 million overseas,
bringing its global tally to $87.1 million. It helps that in
addition to strong reviews, audiences appear to be high on the
film, which secured an "A" CinemaScore from ticket buyers. Sam
Rockwell, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, Craig Robinson and
Awkwafina lead the voice cast of "The Bad Guys," which follows a
crackerjack crew of animal outlaws as they attempt their most
challenging con yet -- becoming model citizens.
"The Northman" opened in fourth place, generating $12
million from 3,865 locations. That's a great result for an
arthouse film, but alas, "The Northman" does not carry the
budget of an arthouse film. The movie reportedly cost $90
million, though sources close to the production say the final
number was closer to $70 million after factoring in tax
incentives. And Focus Features, who split the cost with New
Regency, did not skimp on promotional efforts. "The Northman"
has posters with stars Alexander Skarsg?rd, Nicole Kidman, Anya
Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Bj?rk and Willem Dafoe plastered in
Times Square.
"Reviews are excellent, but with a budget of around $75
million, 'The Northman' will struggle to recover costs," said
David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise
Entertainment Research.
"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," from Lionsgate,
took the No. 5 spot with $7.1 million, a wobbly start given its
reported $30 million budget. Directed by Tom Gormican, the wacky
buddy comedy of sorts follows Cage, whose star is declining as a
billionaire super fan (played by Pedro Pascal) offers him $1
million to attend a birthday party in the Maldives. When events
take a turn, Cage teams up with the CIA and channels his most
beloved movie characters to save his family from his biggest
fan, who may be a dangerous arms dealer.
Despite stacked competition, Paramount's family friendly
sequel "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" sped past "Fantastic Beasts 3" and
others to land in second place with $15.2 million from 3,809
venues. After three weeks in theaters, the "Sonic" follow-up has
generated a mighty $145.8 million. The film is less than $3
million away from surpassing its predecessor's $148 million
pre-pandemic domestic box office total, though 2020's "Sonic the
Hedgehog" likely would have enjoyed a longer run on the big
screen without COVID-19 spoiling those plans.