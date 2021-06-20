Box Office: 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Takes Top Spot From 'A Quiet Place 2'

(Adds details)
LOS ANGELES, June 20, (Variety.com) - "The Hitman's Wife's
Bodyguard" nabbed the top spot on box office charts, debuting
with $11.6 million from 3,331 U.S. venues over the weekend.
The Lionsgate movie, a sequel to the 2017 action comedy "The
Hitman's Bodyguard," opened on the big screen on Wednesday and
has collected $17 million to date. However, the film cost nearly
$70 million to produce so it could face challenges turning a
profit in theaters.
Starring Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson,
"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" is one of the rare post-vaccine
era movies to play exclusively in theaters. Opening weekend
crowds were mostly older men, with 55% of ticket buyers
identifying as male and 66% over the age of 25.
As the only new nationwide release, the poorly reviewed "The
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" didn't have much competition to claim
No. 1 in North America. Falling not far behind, Paramount's "A
Quiet Place Part II" slid to second place with $9.4 million in
ticket sales, representing a mere 22% drop from the weekend
prior. After four weeks in theaters, the film -- directed by
John Krasinski and featuring Emily Blunt -- has generated a
strong $125 million to date.
Elsewhere on box office charts, "In the Heights," director
Jon M. Chu's adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway
musical, failed to sustain crowds in its second weekend of
release. The acclaimed film fell to the No. 6 spot with $4.3
million in revenues, a brutal 62% decline from its inaugural
outing. "In the Heights," which is currently playing on HBO Max,
has amassed $19.8 million on the big screen to date. At this
rate, the $55 million-budgeted movie will struggle to climb out
of the red.
In third place, Sony's family film "Peter Rabbit 2: The
Runaway" collected $6.1 million in its sophomore frame, bringing
its domestic tally to $20.3 million through Sunday. The film has
done notably better business overseas, with ticket sales
hovering at $70.5 million.
The Warner Bros. horror movie "The Conjuring: The Devil Made
Me Do It" and Disney's "101 Dalmatians" prequel "Cruella" will
duke it out for fourth and fifth place once final figures are
tallied on Monday. According to Sunday estimates, both films
brought in $5.1 million over the weekend. The former, which is
being offered on HBO Max, has pulled in $53.5 million at the
U.S. box office. The Emma Stone-led "Cruella," which is
available on Disney Plus for a premium $30 rental fee, has made
$64.7 million in the U.S. and $95.2 million overseas.
In a box office milestone, "Godzilla vs. Kong" became the
second COVID-era release to cross the $100 million mark at the
domestic box office. It took the monster mashup over a month and
a half to surpass that milestone. Overseas, the movie has taken
in $342 million for a global haul of $442 million.
Meanwhile, indie films without blockbuster-level promotional
efforts haven't been attracting notable audiences. Among limited
releases, Edgar Wright's music documentary "The Sparks
Brothers," from Focus Features, premiered in 534 locations and
brought in $265,000 -- translating to a tepid $489 per location.
The similarly well-reviewed Roadside Attractions doc "Rita
Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It" pulled in $75,715
from 227 screens for a weak $334 per-screen average.
As the box office attempts to rebound from a tough 18-month
period, Universal's "Fast and Furious" sequel "F9" is expected
to provide a much-needed shot in the arm to theater operators.
Already, the high-octane tentpole is nearing the $300 million
mark internationally with ticket sales currently at $292
million.