Box Office: 'The Marksman' Captures Top Spot With $2 Million, Bleak Times for Movie Theaters

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24, (Variety.com) - Pray for movie
theaters.
"The Marksman," a Liam Neeson thriller from Open Road, held
onto first place for the second weekend in a row, grossing just
over $2 million. The film has grossed $61 million after 10 days
of release.
That performance allows the movie to retain its box office
crown, but that kind of distinction isn't worth what it was in
pre-pandemic times, particularly with movie theaters closed
indefinitely in major markets like New York City and Los
Angeles.
Indeed, the exhibition landscape is a wasteland and with the
vaccine rollout hampered by a lack of, you know, vaccines, help
could be in short supply. There's little that portends a rapid
recovery for a sector of the economy that's been decimated by
the public health crisis. Last week, MGM yielded to the
inevitable and pushed the release of its James Bond sequel, "No
Time to Die," from April to Oct. 8. The film was initially
intended to debut in spring of 2020 before COVID-19 upended
daily life.
Bond's move prompted a flurry of release date shifts, with
the likes of "Morbius," "Ghostbusters Afterlife," "Cinderella,"
and "A Quiet Place Part II" all moving to later in the year in
the hopes of outrunning a pandemic that keeps killing people at
an alarming rate. At the same time, Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, the
dangerously leveraged exhibitor that has teetered on the verge
of financial ruin for much of coronavirus, sat for a lengthy
profile with the New York Times, in which he sought to reassure
Wall Street that the theater chain would renegotiate its debt
and recapitalize (again) in order to ride out the plague.
There's a lot more track for Aron and his exhibition brethren to
tackle before COVID is behind them.
Here's how the rest of the pack fared. DreamWorks
Animation's "The Croods: A New Age" grossed $1.8 million in its
ninth week of release, pushing its domestic haul to $41.8
million. Internationally, film took in $1.6 million in 17
territories, bringing its global total to $139.8 million.
Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman 1984" netted $1.6 million
domestically. The superhero sequel debuted simultaneously on HBO
Max in an effort to drive subscribers to the WarnerMedia
streaming service. Internationally, "Wonder Woman 1984" picked
up $2.1 million. The film's global haul stands at $148 million.
Sony Pictures' "Monster Hunter," a film adaptation of a
popular video game, grossed $820,000 and has a domestic gross of
$10.2 million.
Universal's "News of the World," a Western with Tom Hanks
that is also available on PVOD, earned $810,000. The film has
grossed $9.6 million domestically after five weeks of release.
Lionsgate's "Fatale," a psychological thriller with Hilary
Swank, grossed $415,000. It has a domestic gross of $5.3 million
after just over a month in theaters.
Focus Features' "Promising Young Woman" took in $400,000,
pushing its gross to $4 million. Both "The Croods" sequel and
"Promising Young Woman" are available on PVOD, part of parent
studio Universal's deal with exhibitors to release movies in
theaters in return for allowing them to debut on-demand within
weeks of their big screen bows.