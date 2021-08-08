Box Office: 'The Suicide Squad' Underwhelms With $26.5 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, Aug 8, (Variety.com) - "The Suicide Squad," the
R-rated comic book adaptation directed by James Gunn,
underwhelmed in its box office debut, collecting $26.5 million
from 4,002 North American theaters.
Those ticket sales were easily enough to lead domestic box
office charts despite falling short of expectations heading into
the weekend. There were several factors contributing to its
less-than-stellar start, including but not limited to growing
concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Warner Bros.
film's hybrid release on HBO Max at no extra charge to
subscribers, and its R-rating. An opening weekend below $30
million isn't surprising, given the ongoing pandemic, but it's
disappointing because "The Suicide Squad" cost $185 million to
produce and many millions more to promote globally.
At the international box office, "The Suicide Squad" added
another $35 million from 70 overseas territories, bringing its
global tally to $72.2 million.
"The Suicide Squad" serves as a do-over, of sorts, to the
2016 Warner Bros. movie about a group of expendable
super-villains on a deadly mission. It brings back Margot Robbie
as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Col. Rick Flag and Viola Davis
as Amanda Waller, but original stars Will Smith and Jared Leto
didn't return for the fresh spin on the DC Comics adaptation.
Though Robbie and Davis are A-listers, "The Suicide Squad"
likely suffered from lack of star power. Despite the vastly
different reception (the article-less "Suicide Squad," directed
by David Ayer, has a 26% on Rotten Tomatoes), the latest take
won't come close to reaching the ticket sales of the original,
which kicked off with $133 million and ended its run with $746
million globally. Of course, that film didn't open during a
deadly pandemic and wasn't offered simultaneously on HBO Max.
Still, industry analysts thought "The Suicide Squad" would
have a stronger launch because the film has excellent reviews,
and its target audience of younger males have been among the
most loyal moviegoers during the pandemic. Instead, "The Suicide
Squad" didn't collect much more than its fellow Warner Bros. and
DC tentpole "Wonder Woman 1984," which generated $16.7 million
last December at a time when only 35% of movie theaters had
reopened and the idea of a widely available vaccine felt like a
far off dream. Today, more than 85% of U.S. and Canadian cinemas
have reopened, according to Comscore.
"Currently, this is an unforgiving market," says David A.
Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise
Entertainment Research. "Under normal conditions, a strong
marketing campaign can overcome a few drawbacks and generate a
good weekend. Under current conditions, that isn't happening."
In a distant second place on box office charts, Disney's
"Jungle Cruise" dipped 55% in its second weekend with ticket
sales totaling $15.7 million from 4,310 venues. The family
friendly film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, has
grossed $65 million in North America and $121 million globally.
Disney reported last weekend that "Jungle Cruise" made $30
million on Disney Plus, but the studio did not provide an update
beyond its initial outing.
Universal's psychological thriller "Old" landed in third
place with $4.1 million from 3,138 locations. After three weeks
on the big screen, the M. Night Shyamalan movie has pocketed
$38.5 million. The PG-13 film has amassed another $26 million at
the international box office, propelling its global tally to $65
million. That's not a bad result since "Old" cost $18 million to
produce. Unlike many summer releases, such as "The Suicide
Squad" and "Jungle Cruise," the latest mind-bender from
Shyamalan is only available to watch in theaters.
At the No. 4 spot, Disney and Marvel's "Black Widow" pulled
in $4 million from 3,100 theaters. The superhero tentpole,
starring Scarlett Johansson as the eponymous Avenger, has earned
$174 million at the domestic box office and $359 million
worldwide. It made at least an additional $60 million on Disney
Plus, where it premiered on the same day as its theatrical
debut, but, like "Jungle Cruise," the studio didn't report
digital purchases after its opening weekend.
With this weekend's total, "Black Widow" has surpassed
Universal's "Fast and Furious" sequel "F9" to become the
highest-grossing movie of the year in North America. Still, it
ranks as one of the lowest-earning titles in the Marvel
Cinematic Universe. For that reason, "Black Widow" has been in
the center of a bitter, public dispute after Johansson sued
Disney, alleging the film's day-and-date release on Disney Plus
was a breach of contract and cost her tens of millions in
backend deals. Disney has claimed the actor received a healthy
sum tied to its launch on the company's streaming service and
asserted her lawsuit showed "callous disregard for the horrific
and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Rounding out the top five, Matt Damon's drama "Stillwater"
posted $2.86 million from 2,611 theaters. The well-reviewed
Focus Features film, about a man who travels to France to clear
his daughter's name, has crossed the $10 million threshold,
which is a nice accomplishment for an indie film amid the
pandemic.