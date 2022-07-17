Box Office: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Rules Again as 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Beats Expectations

LOS ANGELES, July 17 (Variety.com) - Marvel's "Thor: Love
and Thunder" managed to fend off three new nationwide releases
to remain the No. 1 movie in North America.
Though ticket sales for "Thor" cratered in its second
weekend, falling by 68% to $46 million from 4,375 theaters, the
latest installment in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe easily
towered over a trio of newcomers: Sony's literary adaptation
"Where the Crawdads Sing," Paramount's animated "Paws of Fury:
The Legend of Hank" and the Focus Features period drama "Mrs.
Harris Goes to Paris." After 10 days on the big screen, "Love
and Thunder" has generated a sizable $232 million at the
domestic box office.
For "Thor," the fourth superhero adventure to spotlight
Chris Hemsworth as the Asgardian god with abs that won't quit, a
concerning 68% decline is signaling the movie is not breaking
out beyond the comic book empire's (still very robust) fanbase.
Though "Love and Thunder" will certainly end its box office run
with a tidy sum, it's not ideal for a film of "Thor's" size and
scope to lose the majority of its audience after opening
weekend. It's one of the biggest second-weekend drops in MCU
history next to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,"
which tumbled 67% in its sophomore outing. (Disney's "Strange"
sequel film went on to earn a mighty $411 million domestically).
By comparison, recent Marvel entries like "Eternals" dipped 61%
and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" fell 52%.
Among newcomers, "Where the Crawdads Sing" easily scored the
best start. The page-to-screen adaptation debuted in third place
with a better-than-expected $17 million from 3,650 cinemas.
That's an impressive start for this kind of movie, especially at
a time when television has become a haven for literary
favorites. And Sony spent just $24 million to produce the film
so it won't be impossible to turn a profit.
"In past years, dramas of all kinds were a workhorse genre,"
says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm
Franchise Entertainment Research. "But attendance patterns have
changed and most of these stories are now produced for the small
screen. That makes this opening particularly good."
Critics and audiences had vastly different reactions to
"Where the Crawdads Sing," which holds a bleak 36% on Rotten
Tomatoes but a solid "A-" CinemaScore from moviegoers. With
positive word-of-mouth, however, the movie has the potential to
stand out to people who aren't familiar with the best-selling
book by Delia Owens. Olivia Newman directed the movie, which
centers on a young girl named Kya (starring Daisy Edgar-Jones
from "Normal People" and "Fresh"), who grows up alone in a North
Carolina marsh and later is engulfed in the murder trial of a
former love interest. Reese Witherspoon produced the movie,
which features a new song from Taylor Swift called "Carolina."
"Paws of Fury," on the other hand, failed to match
expectations. The family friendly movie, which took inspiration
from the 1974 Mel Brooks film "Blazing Saddles," landing at No.
6 with a dismal $6.25 million from 3,475 North American
locations. It's the rare blemish for Paramount, who has
otherwise enjoyed a stellar box office run with "The Lost City,"
"Scream," "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and, of course, "Top Gun:
Maverick." Luckily, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Animation
do not have too much on the line as they acquired the PG "Paws
of Fury" for $10 million.
Though ticket buyers seemed to like "Paws of Fury," which
scored an "A-" CinemaScore, the film struggled to hold its own
against Universal and Illumination's "Minions: The Rise of Gru,"
which landed in second place on box office charts with $26
million from 4,114 theaters. After three weeks of release, the
"Minions" sequel has remained the de facto choice for family
audiences and has grossed $262 million to date. The movie has
generated another $270 million at the international box office,
taking its global tally to $532.7 million.
The weekend's final newcomer "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"
opened in ninth place, generating $1.9 million from 980
theaters. The charming and well-reviewed period drama is aiming
to serve as counter-programming against this summer's biggest
blockbusters. As expected, opening weekend ticket buyers were
comprised mostly of adult women, with 81% of audiences above 30
years old and 71% female. eOne financed "Mrs. Harris," which
stars Lesley Manville ("Phantom Thread") as a widowed cleaning
lady who travels far and wide in search of the perfect Dior
dress.
Elsewhere on domestic box office charts, "Top Gun: Maverick"
took fourth place, scoring $12 million from 3,292 screens. In
its eighth weekend of release, ticket sales fell a scant 23%
decline. With $617 million in the bank and no signs of slowing
down, "Top Gun: Maverick" will soon pass "Star Wars: The Last
Jedi" ($620 million) and "The Avengers" ($623 million) to rank
among the top 10 highest-grossing films in domestic box office
history. The longevity of "Maverick's" box office run cannot be
understated. Since opening in theaters over Memorial Day
weekend, the film has remained in the top five on weekend charts
and hasn't dropped more than 40% on a weekly basis.
Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" rounded out the top five with $7.6
million from 3,305 venues. The Warner Bros. movie, which follows
Elvis Presley's rise to become the king of rock and roll, has
grossed $106 million to date, an impressive tally for a musical
biopic. "Elvis" cost $85 million to produce, so it's not out of
the red yet.