Box Office: Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Wins Weekend as 'Spider-Man' Inches Closer to $800 Million in North America

LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 (Variety.com) - It's (still) good to be
Tom Holland.
The 25-year-old actor has been all-but-singlehandedly
propelling ticket sales at North American movie theaters,
leading two films in the top three spots on domestic box office
charts. Over the weekend, his action-adventure "Uncharted"
repeated No. 1 as his comic book epic "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
followed closely behind in third place.
"Uncharted," Sony's long-in-the-works video game adaptation,
brought in $23.2 million from 4,275 domestic venues in its
second weekend of release, representing a 46% decline in
revenues from its opening. That brings its domestic total to
$83.3 million. A drop around 50% is standard for big-budget
tentpoles, but making its hold a little more impressive, the
film did not enjoy the rapturous reviews that greeted
"Spider-Man: No Way Home." It helps that "Uncharted" is based on
an extremely popular video game series and caters to younger
males, a demographic that has been reliably going to the movies
during COVID-19.
Meanwhile, another Sony blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way
Home" took the No. 3 spot with $5.7 million from 3,002 North
American theaters, sliding only 23% in its 11th weekend in
theaters. Since debuting on the big screen in December, the
Spidey threequel has managed to stay in the top three on
domestic box office charts -- a rare feat with or without an
industry-altering pandemic. Through Sunday, "No Way Home" has
collected an enormous $779.8 million in total. Given the movie's
stellar week-to-week holds, "Spider-Man" could soon become the
third movie ever to cross $800 million at the domestic box
office.
In second place, Channing Tatum's PG-13 canine adventure
"Dog" had surprisingly solid attendance levels in its sophomore
outing. The road-trip buddy comedy, from MGM, earned $10.1
million from 3,827 screens over the weekend, pushing its North
American tally to $30.8 million. It's a strong result for a
movie that carries a $15 million production budget. The movie,
which was smartly marketed with the tagline "Don't worry, the
dog doesn't die" in an attempt to win over anyone still reeling
from the 2008 tear-jerker "Marley and Me," continues to perform
in America's heartland. Midwestern and small-town cities have
been leading ticket sales over west and east coast cities and
other major domestic markets.
Two new releases, "Studio 666" and "Cyrano," failed to make
a notable dent on box office charts.
"Studio 666," a horror-comedy-musical-fantasy about Foo
Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his bandmates as they attempt
to record their 10th studio album, landed in eighth place with
$1.5 million from 2,306 North American theaters. The R-rated
film got mixed reviews, though several film critics admitted
"Studio 666" is at least fun to watch. Associated Press critic
Jake Coyle liked the film to "a decent SNL sketch stretched to
nearly two hours" and the New York Times critic at large Wesley
Morris aptly described the movie as exuding "real
'Scooby-Doo'-meets-'The Shining' vibes."
David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise
Entertainment Research, called "Studio 666" an original oddity,
one that was built around Dave Grohl's and the Foo Fighters
band's popularity. "This is a weak opening, he said, noting
"there aren't many horror comedies in general" at the box
office.
"Cyrano," a romantic musical drama directed by Joe Wright
and starring "Game of Thrones" actor Peter Dinklage, nabbed the
No. 9 spot. The well-reviewed film, based on the 2018 stage
musical and Edmond Rostand's 1987 play "Cyrano de Bergerac"
about an emotionally crushing love triangle, opened in just 797
locations and grossed $1.4 million. Nearly 60% of opening
weekend audience members were female, according to exit polls.
MGM will continue to expand the movie's theatrical footprint in
the coming weeks, but given its $30 million production budget,
the profit margins for "Cyrano" could be more brutal than
heartbreak.