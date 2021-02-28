Box Office: 'Tom and Jerry' Opens to Surprisingly Strong $13.7 Million, Giving Movie Theaters Hope

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28, (Variety.com) - Warner Bros. animated
family film "Tom and Jerry" debuted to $13.7 million at the
domestic box office, one of the biggest opening weekend hauls of
the coronavirus era and a signal that moviegoing may be on the
mend.
To be sure, it'll take some time for ticket sales to reach
pre-pandemic levels. But second to "Wonder Woman 1984," which
launched last December with $16.7 million, "Tom and Jerry" had
the strongest three-day total since movie theaters reopened last
year. Nothing else that has been released in the past 10 months
has been able to crack the $10 million-mark; "The Croods: A New
Age" ($9.7 million) and "Tenet" ($9.35 million) were the only
others to come close to that benchmark.
Notably, "Tom and Jerry" also premiered on the HBO Max
streaming service, where it will be available to subscribers for
31 days. Beginning with the "Wonder Woman" sequel, Warner Bros.
has set 18 movies to bow simultaneously in theaters and on HBO
Max due to the pandemic.
Overseas, the cartooned adventure has made $25 million for a
global tally of $38.8 million. Given current conditions, it's
considered a strong start for the $79 million-budgeted "Tom and
Jerry."
Box office analysts appear to be encouraged by the numbers.
"With half of theaters still closed, the pandemic still a
threat, and 'Tom & Jerry' available at home, this is a very good
opening," said David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting
firm Franchise Entertainment Research. "[It's] a positive sign
for the business and for theatrical's pull over home
entertainment."
Of the films that have been released during the pandemic (a
fraction of the amount that would typically grace the big screen
in normal times), those geared toward family audiences have
reaped the biggest rewards. Warner Bros. said ticket sales for
"Tom and Jerry" were fueled by private theater rentals.
In other encouraging box office news, New York Gov. Andrew
Cuomo gave permission for cinemas in the five boroughs to reopen
at limited capacity starting on March 5. It's been nearly a year
since New York City movie theaters have been able to welcome
patrons, which is partially why studios have opted to delay
nearly all of their biggest movies. Theaters in the area will
have to operate at 25% capacity, making it difficult to reach
profitability, but film exhibitors believe it's a positive step
in repairing the battered movie industry.
Elsewhere, "The Croods: A New Age," playing in 1912 venues,
slid to second place and collected $1.2 million. The animated
sequel has become an unlikely coronavirus-era hit, generating
$52 million to date.