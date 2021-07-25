Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Box Office Twist: M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Beats 'Space Jam' and 'Snake Eyes'

07/25/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, July 25 (Variety.com) - In a twist fitting for an M. Night Shyamalan thriller, "Old" is the No. 1 movie at the domestic box office with $16.5 million in ticket sales.

Heading into the weekend, reigning champ "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and fellow newcomer "Snake Eyes" were projected to lead North American charts. Instead, "Space Jam 2" had a huge decline from its opening weekend and "Snake Eyes" fell slightly short of expectations, leaving "Old" to slither to a surprising first place finish.

It may not be the kind of pull-the-rug-out-from-under-you, leave-your-jaw-on-the-floor style finale favored by "The Sixth Sense" filmmaker, but it does demonstrate how wild and unpredictable the box office can be as it tries to recapture momentum during the pandemic and grapples with new hybrid distribution strategies.

Stability won't return anytime soon. New variants of COVID-19 have been driving a spike in infections, recently forcing Los Angeles, the country’s top moviegoing market, to reinstate its mask mandate.

For movie theater operators, it helped that this weekend's two new nationwide releases — "Old," a horror story about a family vacationing at a beach that causes them to age rapidly, as well as "Snake Eyes," a "G.I. Joe" origin story starring Henry Golding — are only playing in theaters.

That's a deviation from the release strategy deployed by other summer movies, including Disney's “Black Widow" (also on Disney Plus for an extra fee) and Warner Bros.' "Space Jam: A New Legacy" (on HBO Max at no additional cost to subscribers).

"Snake Eyes" is moving to Paramount Plus 45 days after its theatrical debut, while "Old" will have a traditional home entertainment release.

"Snake Eyes" opened in second place with $13.3 million from 3,521 locations. That's a disappointing start for a movie that cost $88 million to produce and hails from a well-known property. It didn't help that the PG-13 rated "Snake Eyes" was greeted with weak reviews and a "B-" CinemaScore from audiences.

"Old" arrived with a worse reception from moviegoers — it landed a "C-" CinemaScore — but Shyamalan's signature twist endings can benefit from a communal viewing experience. Plus, "Old" has generated significant social media chatter and has gotten the meme treatment online.

At the international box office, "Old" pulled in $6.5 million from 23 overseas territories for a $20 million global start.

That haul represents Shyamalan's lowest opening weekend in history, but the director behind "Unbreakable" and "Split" self-finances his films with modest budgets, meaning they don’t have to break records to become profitable. "Old" carries an $18 million price tag.

Perhaps almost as surprising as a Shyamalan finale is the outright collapse of "Space Jam: A New Legacy." The live-action/ animated sports comedy featuring LeBron James fell to fourth place with $9.5 million in its sophomore outing, marking a brutal 69% decline from its $31 million opening weekend.

"Space Jam" came in behind the Scarlett Johansson-led Marvel adventure "Black Widow," now in its third weekend of release. "Black Widow" added another $11.6 million from 4,250 locations, bringing its domestic tally to $154 million in the U.S. and Canada.

Though that's a notable result during the pandemic, it's a much lower total than recent installments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:58pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Yogi Muise, cornerstone member of Cape Breton's Men of the Deeps, has died
PU
12:45pRepublican lawmaker says public transit dispute holding up U.S. infrastructure bill
RE
12:40pChina's TAL Education expects hit from new private tutoring rules
RE
12:39pBOX OFFICE TWIST : M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Beats 'Space Jam' and 'Snake Eyes'
RE
12:07pEgypt registers primary surplus of 1.4% of gdp, a budget deficit of 7.4% in fy 2020-2021 - presidency statement
RE
12:06pSeveral major issues unresolved in bipartisan infrastructure talks - Democratic source
RE
09:33aCredit Suisse settles spying case with former star banker
RE
09:29aIsrael to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet global target
RE
09:23aUK financial watchdog warns consumers over CoinBurp crypto launch
RE
09:19aCanadian union Unifor starts strike at Rio Tinto operations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7 million U.S. TV viewers, a 33-year low
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Accelerated
3China crackdown could knock crude oil import growth to 20-year low
4TAL EDUCATION GROUP : TAL EDUCATION GROUP : Provides Update on New Regulations
5Credit Suisse settles spying case with former star banker

HOT NEWS