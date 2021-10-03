Box Office: 'Venom' Sequel Feasts on Monstrous $90 Million Debut, Setting Pandemic Record

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 (Variety.com) - "Venom: Let There be
Carnage" roared to $90.1 million in its debut, setting a new
pandemic record. It's an impressive result, one that provides a
lifeline to struggling movie theaters and (once again) proves
Marvel's might at the box office.
The much darker "Venom" follow-up comes from Sony Pictures
and is separate from Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, which
recently delivered "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
and "Black Widow" -- the two highest-grossing films of the year
at the domestic box office. If its first three days in theaters
are any indication, "Venom: Let There be Carnage" looks to find
itself among that group as 2021's biggest earners. The film is
playing only in cinemas as opposed to a hybrid release
on-demand, a factor that should help ticket sales.
"We are also pleased that patience and theatrical
exclusivity have been rewarded with record results," Sony's
chairman Tom Rothman said in a statement to press. "With
apologies to Mr. Twain: The death of movies has been greatly
exaggerated."
The supervillain sequel, starring Tom Hardy as the
otherworldly lethal protector, blew past the pandemic-era
benchmark set last July by "Black Widow," which opened to $80
million in theaters. It made an additional $60 million on Disney
Plus, where it was available to purchase on the same day as its
theatrical debut.
"Young adult audiences are less deterred by current pandemic
conditions than older and family moviegoers, which is
benefitting superhero, action and horror movies," says David A.
Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise
Entertainment Research. He adds: "For these movies, playing
exclusively on the big screen is clearly an advantage."
Making inaugural ticket sales for "Venom: Let There be
Carnage" even more impressive: It had a bigger opening weekend
than its predecessor, 2018's "Venom." The first comic book
adventure with Hardy at the helm opened to $80 million, years
before the devastating global health crisis. Despite terrible
reviews, the original became a box office juggernaut and grossed
$213 million in North America and $856 million globally. "Venom"
was particularly huge in China, where the 2018 movie collected
$269 million.
The sequel doesn't have a release date yet in China, a
market that will be crucial to its success. Though it is
expected to open there, the country has denied "Black Widow,"
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and other major
Hollywood titles.
"Venom: Let There be Carnage" wasn't the only new movie to
inject some life into the box office. MGM's animated adventure
"The Addams Family 2" pulled in a better-than-expected $18
million from 4,207 theaters while it was simultaneously
available to rent on-demand.
Meanwhile, the Warner Bros. movie "The Many Saints of
Newark," a prequel to "The Sopranos," flopped in its debut,
generating a paltry $5 million from 3,181 venues. Like the
studio's entire 2021 slate, the film opened concurrently on HBO
Max at no extra cost to subscribers.
Elsewhere at the domestic box office, "Shang-Chi" collected
$6 million in its fifth weekend of release, boosting its overall
total to $206 million. It's the first, and so far only,
pandemic-era movie to gross more than $200 million in the U.S.
and Canada. The superhero tentpole has generated $386 million
globally, which is far less than a Marvel movie would make in
non-COVID times but ranks as one of the best hauls at a time
when attendance hasn't come close to reaching pre-pandemic
levels.