Box explores sale amid pressure from Starboard -sources

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. cloud services provide Box Inc
is exploring a sale amid pressure from hedge fund
Starboard Value LP over its stock performance, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Redwood City, California-based Box has discussed a potential
deal with interested buyers, including other companies and
private equity firms, the sources said, cautioning that no sale
of the company is certain.
The sources requested anonymity because the matter is
confidential. Box declined to comment.
Reuters reported last month that Starboard was preparing to
launch a board challenge against Box unless it took steps to
boost value for shareholders. It has privately expressed
disappointment that the company has failed to capitalize on the
work-from-home trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many of
its cloud computing peers have done.
Its shares currently trade at around $22 apiece, only
marginally higher than the price at which it debuted on the New
York Stock Exchange in January 2016.
Box said last week it would extend the deadline to nominate
directors to its board from mid-April to May 11.
Founded in 2005, Box's offering includes file sharing, cloud
storage and cloud backup. Demand for secure file-sharing and
other workplace collaboration services has risen since the onset
of COVID-19, driven by the information technology needs of
companies whose employees are working from home.
While Box has benefited from this trend, it has struggled to
fully capitalize on it, as some of its services and products are
offered by competitors either for free or at a lower cost.
Box earlier this month reported fourth-quarter earnings that
beat analyst expectations. The company has a market
capitalization of around $3.6 billion.
