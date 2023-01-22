Box office haul for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion

LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Pricey movie sequel
"Avatar: The Way of Water" topped $2 billion in global box
office receipts on Sunday, sealing its spot as another hit
franchise for the Walt Disney Co.
Director James Cameron had said the movie needed to reach
the $2 billion mark just to break even. "The Way of Water"
debuted in late December, 13 years after the original "Avatar"
introduced the lush world of Pandora and became a worldwide
phenomenon.
Box office sales for "The Way of Water" totaled $2.024
billion on Sunday, according to Disney estimates. After six
weekends in theaters, it ranks as the sixth-highest grossing
movie of all time. Roughly $1.4 billion of ticket sales have
come from international markets outside the United States and
Canada.
"It's an unqualified success," said Paul Dergarabedian,
senior media analyst at Comscore. "Any time you are in the
billions you are in the pantheon of top franchises."
Disney has not disclosed the movie's budget, but the
Hollywood Reporter said it cost at least $350 million to produce
plus marketing costs. Studios split ticket sales with theaters.
The strong reception for the film also should help attract
crowds to a Pandora area at Walt Disney World in Florida,
analysts said, and spark merchandise sales for years to come.
"Avatar" was touted as one of the jewels in Disney's $71
billion purchase of 21st Century Fox assets in 2019, a property
it could elevate alongside Marvel and Star Wars. Activist
investor Nelson Peltz, who is seeking a seat on the Disney
board, has argued that the company paid too much for Fox.
A third "Avatar" movie, which Cameron has already filmed, is
scheduled to debut in December 2024. The fourth and fifth
installments are slated for December 2026 and December 2028.
The original "Avatar" enchanted audiences with
groundbreaking visuals that told the story of Pandora's blue,
9-foot-tall Na'vi people. The 2009 movie remains the
highest-grossing film in history with $2.9 billion in global
ticket sales.
In "The Way of Water," actors Sam Worthington and Zoe
Saldana return as Jake Sully and Neytiri 10 years later, now
parents of five children. When humans return to go after Jake,
the family takes refuge with an oceanic clan.
Cameron has directed three of the top six films of all time
- the two "Avatar" movies and 1997 drama "Titanic."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)