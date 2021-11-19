Log in
Boxing Community Fights Back Against the Impact of COVID-19

11/19/2021 | 10:43am EST
BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Carrie Barry, founder of the Corner Boxing Club and former national amateur boxing champion, opened her gym in 2014 she had a vision. She wanted it to be a place that welcomed everyone, a place where people came to overcome their challenges and a place that the community could rely upon. When you step into her gym, you know that she has accomplished just that and this weekend, 26 contenders will step into the ring, proving that boxing unites our community.

What: Unite to Fight V – A charity boxing event
Where: The Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder, CO 80301
When: 6:30 PM, Saturday November 20, 2021
Why: To raise money for more than 30 nonprofit organizations.

Boxers have been training for the past 10 weeks while also raising money for more than 30 nonprofits. So far, they have raised more than $94,000 for their causes. Everything from food insecurity to animal rescues are part of the beneficiaries.

The event will feature 12 competitive bouts and one exhibition match with our oldest member of the gym, Maggie McCloskey who is 90 years young!

Proceeds from Unite to Fight V support the youth and senior programs provided by The Corner Boxing Club. (a 501c3).

Event page: https://www.thecornerboxing.com/unite-to-fight

Athlete fundraising pages: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/off-the-ropes/unite-to-fight-v

Youth Development Program: https://otrboulder.org/youth-development

Non-contact boxing program KNOCKOUT PARKINSON'S

About the Corner Boxing Club
The Corner Boxing Club is a community centric boxing gym in Boulder, Colorado where all walks of life are welcome. Our focus is on dynamic functional training and proper technique. At The Corner, you’ll find your second home and a level of conditioning you never thought you were capable of. The Corner is a 501c3 and proceeds from Unite to Fight V benefit our youth development program and senior boxing classes, including Boulder’s renowned Knockout Parkinsons non-contact boxing program.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Lisa McAlister 303.931.0955
lisa@withgoodcause.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
