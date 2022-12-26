Advanced search
Boxing Day spending in UK expected to dip despite search for bargains

12/26/2022 | 05:16am EST
(Alliance News) - UK shoppers are expected to spend 4% less on Boxing Day and during the post-Christmas sales as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, according to new data.

Research by Barclaycard Payments found that the average shopper intends to buy GBP229 worth of items in the post-Christmas sales period, a reduction of GBP18 compared with 2021.

Nevertheless, it still represents a busy end to 2022, with technology retailers expected to particularly benefit from shoppers seeking a bargain.

Personal technology items were the most sought-after by those questioned about the post-Christmas sales, at 42% of consumers.

Food and drink items are also expected to be popular, according to the credit card business.

Harshna Cayley, head of online payments at Barclaycard Payments, said: "The rising cost of living and inflationary pressures have naturally had an impact on the amount being spent in the post-Christmas sales this year.

"Having said that, retailers can take confidence knowing that shoppers still plan to make the most of the deals and discounts on offer."

The research found that a growing number of shoppers expect to turn to reselling sites to buy items after Christmas.

It found that almost three in 10, 28%, are planning to use platforms such as Ebay and Facebook Marketplace, to offload unwanted Christmas presents.

By Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor

source: PA

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EBAY INC. 0.12% 40.17 Delayed Quote.-39.59%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.79% 118.04 Delayed Quote.-64.91%
HOT NEWS