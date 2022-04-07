Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Boy Scouts defeat Girl Scouts' trademark lawsuit over co-ed scouting

04/07/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Scout statue at the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving

(Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America's use of the word "Scouting" to advertise co-ed programs does not violate the Girl Scouts' trademark rights, a Manhattan federal court ruled https://tmsnrt.rs/3x5O3QC on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said a lawsuit by the Girl Scouts over the term was based on fear of competition from the Boy Scouts, and the Boy Scouts has the right to use "Scouts" and "Scouting" without reference to gender.

The Girl Scouts said in a statement that the group was "deeply disappointed" by the ruling and planned to appeal. The Boy Scouts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hellerstein had said at a September hearing that he planned to rule for the Boy Scouts.

The Boy Scouts announced in 2017 that it would allow girls to join and later launched an ad campaign for co-ed scouting called "Scout Me In." It changed the name of its main scouting program to "Scouts BSA" and officially started welcoming girls in 2019.

The Girl Scouts sued in 2018, alleging the Boy Scouts' use of "Scouts" and "Scouting" to market to girls violates its trademarks. It said the rebrand created confusion and threatened to marginalize the group.

The Boy Scouts has called the lawsuit part of a Girl Scouts "ground war" to counter its entry into girls' scouting.

Both organizations have lost significant membership in recent years, and the Boy Scouts is trying to finalize a proposed $2.7 billion settlement of thousands of sex abuse claims in bankruptcy court.

Hellerstein said in his ruling that there was no trademark confusion, and that the Girl Scouts' lawsuit was not based on trademark concerns but out of "fear for their competitive position in a market with gender-neutral options for scouting."

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Blake Brittain


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01pRouble rallies on Moscow Exchange, stocks up after new sanctions
RE
01:00pINTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY (IEA) : Korea to contribute 7.2 milli…
RE
01:00pINTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY (IEA) : Italy to contribute 5 million…
RE
12:57pNy attorney general seeks to have donald trump held in contempt…
RE
12:57pINTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY (IEA) : France to contribute 6.05 mil…
RE
12:56pINTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY (IEA) : Germany to release 6.48 milli…
RE
12:55pPakistan court rules against Imran Khan, bringing his ouster closer
RE
12:55pPakistan court rules against Imran Khan, bringing his ouster closer
RE
12:54pIndia says it is exploring ways to support IEA members' oil release
RE
12:54pInternational energy agency (iea) details united kingdom to rele…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Berkshire Hathaway de Buffett prend une participation de 4,2 milliards ..
3Analysis-Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, U.S. and allies face economic..
4Beware of MuskMania
5Analyst recommendations: Abbvie, Aerojet, Blackstone, Bristol-Myers Squ..

HOT NEWS