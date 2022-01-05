Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
Boy Scouts fall short in vote on $2.7 billion abuse settlement - WSJ

01/05/2022 | 02:42am EST
(Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America fell short of winning the support it sought from sex-abuse victims for a near $2.7 billion settlement that could bring the organization out of bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing a preliminary vote count.

The proposed settlement of 82,200 claims of childhood sexual abuse earned the support of just over 73% of those who cast votes, falling short of the 75% the Boy Scouts were targeting, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P 500 -0.06% 4793.54 Delayed Quote.0.64%
