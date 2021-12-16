Boyd Corporation Acquires MBK Tape Solutions, Expands Biosensor, Transdermal Patch, and Medical Wearable Expertise

Medical footprint expansion with deeper medical grade skin contact material science expertise.

Boyd Corporation, a world-leading innovator of technologies in engineered materials and thermal management, announced the acquisition of MBK Tape Solutions. MBK specializes in the manufacturing and development of innovative and complex multi-layered adhesive products that bond, mount, monitor and protect for stick to skin applications in the highly regulated medical industry. The acquisition strengthens Boyd’s medical material science capability across advanced wound care, transdermal patches, and biosensor applications.

“Boyd is deeply committed to accelerating innovation in medical wearables. MBK Tape Solutions’ technologists and material scientists enhance our ability to address our customers’ needs in this rapidly growing market,” stated Boyd CEO Doug Britt.

Boyd’s medical material science expertise accelerates innovation and time-to-market for its healthcare customers. MBK’s customers will benefit from Boyd’s global footprint and engineering capabilities, enabling them to accelerate innovation and growth in critical geographies. Boyd’s expanding ISO 13485 certified manufacturing operations serve medical customers in all regions of the world.

“MBK’s strong reputation and deep knowledge of medical grade materials and skin contact adhesives will help us scale even more quickly and reliably to serve a growing medical industry experiencing rapid evolution of care and technology,” said Boyd Chief Commercial Officer Michael Sutsko.

About Boyd Corporation

Boyd Corporation is a world-leading innovator of technologies in material science, engineered materials, and thermal management that seal, protect, interface with, and cool our customers’ most critical applications. ​We embrace science to solve ambitious performance targets. Boyd architects material innovation, combining technologies in novel ways to redefine the possible. We gain unparalleled technology insight solving complex challenges across the leading industries we serve.​ Our solutions maximize performance in 5G infrastructure and the world’s most advanced data centers; enhance reliability and extend range for electric and autonomous vehicles; advance the accuracy of cutting-edge personal healthcare and diagnostic systems, enable performance critical aircraft and defense technologies; and accelerate innovation in next-generation electronics and human-machine-interface. Core to Boyd’s global, large-scale manufacturing is a deep commitment to protect the environment with sustainable, lean operations that reduce waste and minimize carbon footprint.​

