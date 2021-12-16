Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boyd Corporation Acquires MBK Tape Solutions, Expands Biosensor, Transdermal Patch, and Medical Wearable Expertise

12/16/2021 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Medical footprint expansion with deeper medical grade skin contact material science expertise.

Boyd Corporation, a world-leading innovator of technologies in engineered materials and thermal management, announced the acquisition of MBK Tape Solutions. MBK specializes in the manufacturing and development of innovative and complex multi-layered adhesive products that bond, mount, monitor and protect for stick to skin applications in the highly regulated medical industry. The acquisition strengthens Boyd’s medical material science capability across advanced wound care, transdermal patches, and biosensor applications.

“Boyd is deeply committed to accelerating innovation in medical wearables. MBK Tape Solutions’ technologists and material scientists enhance our ability to address our customers’ needs in this rapidly growing market,” stated Boyd CEO Doug Britt.

Boyd’s medical material science expertise accelerates innovation and time-to-market for its healthcare customers. MBK’s customers will benefit from Boyd’s global footprint and engineering capabilities, enabling them to accelerate innovation and growth in critical geographies. Boyd’s expanding ISO 13485 certified manufacturing operations serve medical customers in all regions of the world.

“MBK’s strong reputation and deep knowledge of medical grade materials and skin contact adhesives will help us scale even more quickly and reliably to serve a growing medical industry experiencing rapid evolution of care and technology,” said Boyd Chief Commercial Officer Michael Sutsko.

About Boyd Corporation

Boyd Corporation is a world-leading innovator of technologies in material science, engineered materials, and thermal management that seal, protect, interface with, and cool our customers’ most critical applications. ​We embrace science to solve ambitious performance targets. Boyd architects material innovation, combining technologies in novel ways to redefine the possible. We gain unparalleled technology insight solving complex challenges across the leading industries we serve.​ Our solutions maximize performance in 5G infrastructure and the world’s most advanced data centers; enhance reliability and extend range for electric and autonomous vehicles; advance the accuracy of cutting-edge personal healthcare and diagnostic systems, enable performance critical aircraft and defense technologies; and accelerate innovation in next-generation electronics and human-machine-interface. Core to Boyd’s global, large-scale manufacturing is a deep commitment to protect the environment with sustainable, lean operations that reduce waste and minimize carbon footprint.​

Visit us at www.boydcorp.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aInveniAI and Kyowa Kirin Expand AI-Driven Partnership to a Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration for the Discovery of Novel Targets and Treatments Across Therapeutic Areas
AQ
08:10aUnity Ads Now Offers Access to Meta Audience Network Through Unity Mediation
BU
08:10a Forbes Launches Inaugural 30/50 Summit, Cross-Generational Women's Event For International Women's Day 2022
BU
08:10aAmerican Tower Corporation Announces Election of Teresa H. Clarke to Board of Directors and Declares Quarterly Distribution
BU
08:10aAuto Dealership Buy/Sell Market on Track for Another Record Year
BU
08:09aWeekly deaths
PU
08:09aLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Fato Relevante
PU
08:09aINPOST S A : Modivo to launch Poland's first reusable packaging system for ecommerce
PU
08:09aWESTPORT FUEL : Completes Refinancing of US$20 Million Term Loan from Export Development Canada - Form 6-K
PU
08:09aRESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Announces Indefinite Idling of Pulp and Paper Operations at Calhoun, TN Mill - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
2Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation
3Analysis-Fed's pivot raises investor question: When does QT start?
4HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
5Tech stocks lift European stocks ahead of ECB outcome

HOT NEWS