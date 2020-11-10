Boyden : Seattle Appoints Rick Wargo Partner

Boyden’s continuing expansion in the US sees the appointment of tech executive, entrepreneur and accomplished executive search professional Rick Wargo to open and lead their Seattle office

Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, today announced Rick Wargo has joined the firm as a partner, based in Seattle.

Upon making the announcement, John McCrea, Managing Partner, Boyden US, said, “Boyden continues to grow throughout the US. We are building our team accordingly to deliver leadership consulting and executive search services to support our clients in building high-performing management teams.”

Rick Wargo, Partner, Boyden US, commented, “Seattle has historically been underserved by other global search firms despite being home to multinational brands such as Amazon, Microsoft and Starbucks who touch our lives daily. This market’s blend of dynamic multinationals and emerging businesses will benefit from Boyden’s expertise working with global growth companies and private equity backed ventures.”

Jeff Hodge, Managing Partner, Boyden United States, added, “Rick has an exceptional track record in developing successful software and IT services businesses both in the US and Internationally. His blend of management, entrepreneurial and executive search experience is ideal for these times and in-tune with the evolving business landscape. We are delighted he is aboard.”

Wargo has a distinguished career in technology as an executive and entrepreneur with operational experience spanning sales & marketing, strategic planning, international operations, and human capital management. Having led over 250 C-level and Board assignments for both start-ups and major multinationals, Wargo is skilled at delivering nuanced, analytical candidate evaluations for senior-level and director roles.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden ranks in the top 10 on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2020. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005201/en/