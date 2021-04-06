Boyle Capital Opportunity Fund Rejects Proposed Acquisition Offer From Graham Holdings Company

Believes Graham Holdings Offer to Acquire Leaf Group for $8.50 Per Share is Grossly Inadequate
Offer Does Not Come Close to Compensating Shareholders as The Leaf Group Segments are at Inflection Points
Believes Leaf Group is Perhaps Best Positioned Company to Capitalize on Tokenized Art Market
Appears Leaf Group Board Ran A Deeply Flawed Sales Process Fraught with Conflicts
Boyle Capital Opportunity Fund, LP, a long-term shareholder of Leaf Group LTD. (“Leaf” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LEAF), today released a letter to the Board of Directors rejecting the proposed $8.50 per share acquisition offer and outlining significant growth opportunities for Leaf to capitalize on.
VIEW FULL TEXT OF LETTER HERE
About Boyle Capital Opportunity Fund, LP
Boyle Capital Opportunity Fund, LP is a value-oriented investment partnership. We manage a focused portfolio of deeply undervalued securities and actively engage with the company’s management and board of directors to unlock shareholder value over the long-term.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005684/en/