Brad Testerman Joins Marco Group to Support Dealer Network

NEOSHO, Mo., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marco Group Inc., a leader in educational furniture manufacturing, is excited to announce that Brad Testerman has joined the company as the Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. Testerman is responsible for developing and supporting the sales and customer service teams as they continue to provide best-in-class service and support to the educational dealer network.

"Thanks to the investment Marco Group has made in top talent and manufacturing, they have experienced strong growth despite challenges related to COVID-19 and global supply chain issues. As a family-owned U.S.-based manufacturer, Marco Group is poised to continue that growth trend for many years to come. I wanted very much to be a part of their future," Testerman said. "The enthusiasm of the entire team of employees in the quality of their work and their belief in Marco Group solidified my desire to lead and develop Sales and Customer Service."

Throughout his career as an Operations and Sales and Marketing Executive in the U.S. and abroad, Testerman has developed initiatives to ensure rapid and sustained growth for companies in the pharmaceutical, Clinical Device and IT/Education industries.

"Marco Group is known for quality and consistency in its products and excellent customer service," Testerman said. "This is a direct result of the owners taking an active interest in all facets of the business, being present each day and understanding the value each of the employees brings to the team. In turn, employees are invested in the growth vision for our dealers and Marco Group, and feel they are a part of the family."

Richard Davidson, Marco Group's President, shares, "We're thrilled to have Brad join the team as we focus on delivering quality furniture to our dealers and schools. His skills and experience make him an asset to the company and together, we will help more educational institutions with their furniture needs."

About Marco Group

Founded in 1997 as a wood supplier for Sunbeam Corporation, Missouri-based Marco Group, Inc. has evolved into a premier manufacturer of educational furniture. Marco Group is also a partner providing components for the popular La-Z-Boy line, in addition to a manufacturer of aquarium stands and office furniture. Marco Group constantly evaluates its products, refines processes, and strives to support customer needs. Learn more about Marco Group at www.marcogroupinc.com.

Contact: Jessica Sanford

jessica@upstartgroup.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.