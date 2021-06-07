Log in
Brady Announces Joshua Snead Promoted to Chief Trade Counsel

06/07/2021

June 7, 2021 - Press Releases

WASHINGTON-The top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) announced changes to his senior staff for the Committee, naming Joshua Snead as the new Republican chief trade counsel:

'I am pleased to announce Josh's promotion to chief trade counsel where he will continue to fight for American leadership in trade, with policies that prioritize creating jobs and selling American products. During his more than five years on Ways and Means, Josh has fought to keep America strong with a competitive trade policy that puts American small businesses first. As we recover from the pandemic, Josh's expertise will be vital to pushing forward with new trade agreements and leveling the playing field for American workers.'

Snead has been part of the Trade Subcommittee for over five years, working under previous Chief Trade Counsel Angela Ellard. Prior to that, he served as an associate for King & Spalding's International Trade Group and for the National Pork Producers Council, providing expert guidance on international trade policy. Snead holds a Masters of Business Administration and a Juris Doctorate from Pepperdine University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Gordon College.

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 16:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
