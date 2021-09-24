Log in
Brady, Buchanan Meet with WTO Director General Okonjo-Iweala in Bipartisan Meeting to Reaffirm U.S. Commitment to WTO Reforms

09/24/2021 | 04:42pm EDT

September 24, 2021 - Blog - Press Releases - Trade

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Ways and Means Committee members hosted a bipartisan meeting with Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria to discuss the U.S. commitment to WTO reforms and global dispute mechanisms to advance free and fair trade throughout the world.


[Link]

Following the meeting, Republican Leader Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) and Subcommittee on Trade Republican Leader Vern Buchanan (R-FL) said:

"We were delighted to meet with Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at this critical juncture in the history of the World Trade Organization. As we discussed today, our commitment to the success of the WTO is unwavering. However, the United States has long insisted that reform is needed at the WTO, and bipartisan support in Congress for WTO reform is stronger than ever.

"We look forward to partnering with the administration and Dr. Ngozi to develop new rules to address the barriers to trade in a 21stCentury economy."

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 20:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS