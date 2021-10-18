Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Elmira Savings Bank, and Landmark on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT), Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK), and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT)

On October 1, 2021, Eagle announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire First Community in a transaction valued at approximately $41.3 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, First Community stockholders will receive $276.32 in cash and 37.7492 shares of Eagle common stock for each share of First Community common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Eagle’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Eagle’s stockholders.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK)

Buyer: Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU)

On October 4, 2021, Elmira announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System in a transaction valued at approximately $82.8 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Elmira stockholders will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of Elmira common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Elmira’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Elmira’s stockholders.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK)

Buyer: Landmark Dividend LLC (“LD”)

On August 24, 2021, Landmark announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by LD in an all-cash transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Landmark stockholders will receive $16.50 in cash for each unit of Landmark that they hold. The deal is scheduled to close by the end of 2021. On September 10, 2021, Landmark released a Preliminary Proxy Statement recommending that stockholders vote in favor of the proposed merger with LD. The stockholder vote date is yet to be determined.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Landmark’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Landmark’s stockholders.

