Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Home BancShares, Valley National, Kraton Corporation, and Acceleron Pharma on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/06/2021 | 03:35pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB), Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), and Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN).  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB)

On September 28, 2021, Home BancShares announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Happy Bancshares in a transaction valued at approximately $919 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Happy Bancshares stockholders will receive 2.17 shares of Home BancShares common stock for each share of Happy Bancshares common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Home BancShares’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Home BancShares’ stockholders.

To learn more about the Home BancShares investigation go to: http://bespc.com/cases/homb.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)

On September 23, 2021, Valley National announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Leumi in a stock-plus-cash transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Leumi stockholders will receive $5.08 in cash and 3.8025 shares of Valley National common stock for each share of Leumi common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Valley National’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Valley National’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Valley National investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/vly.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA)

Buyer: DL Chemical Co., Ltd.

On September 27, 2021, Kraton announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by DL Chemical in a transaction valued at approximately $2.5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Kraton stockholders will receive $46.50 in cash for each share of Kraton common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Kraton’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Kraton’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Kraton investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/kra.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN)

Buyer: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)

On September 30, 2021, Acceleron announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Merck in a transaction valued at approximately $11.5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Acceleron stockholders will receive $180 in cash for each share of Acceleron common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Acceleron’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Acceleron’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Acceleron investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/xlrn.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa A. Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


HOT NEWS