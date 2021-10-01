Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Kadmon, Echo Global, GreenSky, and Great Western Bancorp on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/01/2021 | 10:46pm BST
NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN), Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY), and Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN)

Buyer: Sanofi S.A. (NASDAQ: SNY)

On September 8, 2021, Kadmon announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Sanofi in a deal valued at approximately $1.9 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Kadmon stockholders will receive $9.50 in cash for each share of Kadmon common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Kadmon’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Kadmon’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Kadmon investigation go to: http://bespc.com/cases/kdmn.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO)

Buyer: The Jordan Company, J.P. (“TJC”)

On September 10, 2021, Echo announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by TJC in a deal valued at approximately $1.3 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Echo stockholders will receive $48.25 in cash for each share of Echo common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Echo’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Echo’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Echo investigation go to: https://bespc.com/echo.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY)

Buyer: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS)

On September 15, 2021, GreenSky announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Goldman Sachs in a deal valued at approximately $2.24 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, GreenSky stockholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs common stock for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that GreenSky’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for GreenSky’s stockholders.

To learn more about the GreenSky investigation go to: https://bespc.com/gsky.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB)

Buyer: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK)

On September 16, 2021, GWB announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with FIBK in a deal valued at approximately $2 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, GWB stockholders will receive 0.8425 shares of FIBK common stock for each share of GWB common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that GWB’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for GWB’s stockholders.

To learn more about the GWB investigation go to: https://bespc.com/gwb.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa A. Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


