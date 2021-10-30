Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of TriState Capital, FTS International, PAE, and Dawson Geophysical on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/30/2021 | 05:01am EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC), FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) (“FTSI”), PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE), and Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC)

Buyer: Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF)

On October 20, 2021, TriState Capital announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Raymond James in a deal valued at approximately $1.1 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, TriState Capital stockholders will receive 0.25 shares of Raymond James common stock and $6 in cash for each share of TriState Capital common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that TriState Capital’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for TriState Capital’s stockholders.

To learn more about the TriState investigation go to: http://bespc.com/cases/tsc.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) (“FTSI”)

Buyer: ProFrac Holdings, LLC

On October 22, 2021, FTSI announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by ProFrac in a deal valued at approximately $407.50 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, FTSI stockholders will receive $26.52 in cash for each share of FTSI common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that FTSI’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for FTSI’s stockholders.

To learn more about the FTSI investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ftsi.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE)

Buyer: Amentum Holdings LLC

On October 25, 2021, PAE announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Amentum in a deal valued at approximately $1.9 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, PAE stockholders will receive $10.15 in cash for each share of PAE common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that PAE’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for PAE’s stockholders.

To learn more about the PAE investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/pae.

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN)

Buyer: Wilks Brothers, LLC

On October 25, 2021, Dawson announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Wilks in an all-cash transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Dawson stockholders will receive $2.34 in cash for each share of Dawson common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Dawson’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Dawson’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Dawson Geophysical investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/dwsn.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
