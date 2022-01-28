Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Robinhood, Reata, and Redwire and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

01/28/2022 | 09:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA), and Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

Class Period: July 30, 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

According to the complaint, Robinhood’s registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Robinhood’s revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Company’s “significant investments” in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

For more information on the Robinhood class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HOOD

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)

Class Period: November 9, 2020 – December 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 18, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the FDA had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) that, as a result, there was a material risk that Reata’s NDA would not be approved; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Reata class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RETA

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)

Class Period: August 11, 2021 – November 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Redwire class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RDW

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:59aThai beach declared disaster area after oil spill
RE
01:56aAustralia seeks to join WTO talks on China-EU trade row
RE
01:51aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. – Update
PU
01:42aTaiwan VP wraps up overseas trip with U.S. house speaker meeting
RE
01:41aAGING GRACEFULLY : Benefits of CBD for Seniors ...
PU
01:11aUS BANCORP : Investing in Black leaders to create lasting change
PU
01:10aZeustra Releases Its Next Generation Data & AI Platform Designed to Futurize Commercial Real Estate
NE
01:01aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Updates
PU
01:01aTAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS : Download Corporate Governance 2020-21
PU
01:01aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : SUPPLY OF City Compost For Marketing in Different States
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical ..
2Hewlett-Packard wins fraud case against UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch
3U.S. airlines cancel almost 5,000 flights ahead of Nor'easter
4Analysis-Biden gets climate win with court loss on Gulf of Mexico oil l..
5Goldman Sachs lifts CEO Solomon's pay to $35 million

HOT NEWS