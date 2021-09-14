Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BrainCool () : BrainCool provides an update on Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) rule

09/14/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BrainCool AB (publ) - BrainCool provides an update on Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) rule

2021-09-14

Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) rule is to provide a coverage pathway for medicare beneficiaries to access FDA-cleared or approved breakthrough devices during an initial four-year period after FDA clearance or approval.

Following a previously announced delay in the implementation of the final rule establishing the MCIT pathway, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has now issued a proposal to repeal the final rule prior to implementation on December 15, 2021.

CMS states that it believes there are other ways to achieve the goal of providing innovation and access to important new technologies including future policies and potential rulemaking. CMS is now providing a public comment period of 30 days to allow stakeholders to provide input on the proposed repeal.

Independent of MCIT and the possible outcome, BrainCool has continued the dialogue with Medicare and private healthcare providers of the established clinical evidence for Cooral® System in order to enable a fast access for reimbursement for the product on the US market.

CEO Martin Waleij comments:

'The proposed repeal of the rule is a disappointing setback for the industry and medical device innovation in general. Given Cooral's clinical evidence and large healthcare costs derived from the unmet medical need of Oral Mucositis, however, we do not believe there will be a material impact on BrainCool´s oncology business plan and we are confident of continuing success to secure a comprehensive government and private insurance reimbursement for the Cooral® System'


This disclosure contains information that BrainCool is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 2021-09-14 22:06 CET.

For more information

Martin Waleij - CEO
+46 - 733 -93 70 76
E-mail: martin.waleij@braincool.se

About BrainCool AB (publ)

BrainCool AB (publ) is an innovative medical device company that develops, markets, and sells leading medical cooling systems for indications and areas with significant medical benefits within the healthcare sector. The company focuses on two business segments, Brain Cooling and Oncology. BrainCool AB (publ) is based in Lund, Sweden, and its share is listed on Spotlight Stock Market.

Disclaimer

BrainCool AB published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pApple tweaks new iPhone 13 to lure 5G upgrade
RE
05:52pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Names Mark Nuss to Succeed Marty Nay as Kansas City Market President - September 14, 2021
PU
05:52pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Promotes Veteran Banker Marty Nay to Texas Metro Division President - September 14, 2021
PU
05:47pREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : U.S. to buy 1.4 mln additional doses of Regeneron's COVID-19 therapy
RE
05:47pCORVUS GOLD INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Corvus Gold Inc. - KOR
BU
05:46pDefinitive Healthcare Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
05:42pMODIVCARE : Completes Acquisition of CareFinders (Form 8-K)
PU
05:42pMILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Statutory Director
PU
05:42pBRAINCOOL () : BrainCool provides an update on Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) rule
PU
05:42pHAIVISION : Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Europe ends flat as miners, luxury stocks weigh; inflation optimism coo..
3U.S. inflation coming off the boil as prices increase slowly in August
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, H..
5Apple : U.S. stocks close lower on worries over recovery, corporate tax..

HOT NEWS