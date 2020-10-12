Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BrainStorm to Present at the 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 06:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced Stacy Lindborg, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Research, will deliver a presentation at the 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, being held virtually October 12-16, 2020.

 

BrainStorm Logo

 

Dr. Lindborg's presentation will be in the form of an on-demand webinar that will be available beginning today. Those who wish to listen to the presentation are required to register here. At the conclusion of the 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, a copy of the presentation will  also be available in the "Investors and Media" section of the BrainStorm website under Events and Presentations.

About the 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

The conference will feature 80+ on-demand company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting their technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, and tissue engineering. Registrants will have access to 15+ expert-led panels and workshops including a mix of both live and on-demand sessions. The conference will be delivered in a virtual format over the course of five days – October 12-16. There is also a premier partnering system, partneringONE, allowing registrants to plan 1×1 meetings with other attendees. For a list of presenting companies, refer to https://www.meetingonthemesa.com/company-presentations/.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has fully enrolled a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six U.S. sites supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. BrainStorm also recently received U.S. FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The Phase 2 study of autologous MSC-NTF cells in patients with progressive MS (NCT03799718) started enrollment in March 2019. For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

Contacts
Investor Relations:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: +1 646-465-1138
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
Paul Tyahla
SmithSolve
Phone: + 1.973.713.3768
Paul.tyahla@smithsolve.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166536/BrainStorm_Logo.jpg

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brainstorm-to-present-at-the-2020-cell--gene-meeting-on-the-mesa-301150038.html

SOURCE Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:22aKenyan supplier dropped by Tesco calls for probe into allegations
RE
06:21aNew Apple 'iPhone 12' to offer 5G speeds U.S. networks can't deliver
RE
06:18aChina Eastern Airlines to receive $4.6 billion capital injection
RE
06:16aBrown & Brown, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Vehicle Administrative Services
GL
06:16aHYPERX : Adds New Wireless Cloud Buds to Audio Lineup
BU
06:15aUNEMPLOYMENT RATES, OECD - UPDATED : October 2020
PU
06:15aDAH SING BANKING : Bank Launches ‘Smart' Tax Loan with Preferential Rate as Low as 1.38%
PU
06:15aWAH LEE INDUSTRIAL : 3010.TT) announced September 2020 unaudited consolidated sales of NT$5,835M
PU
06:15aBROWN & BROWN : Completes Acquisition of Vehicle Administrative Services
AQ
06:15aAMAZON PRIME DAY CELL PHONE & IPHONE 11, XR, XS, SE DEALS (2020) : Early iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra & Pixel 4 Smartphone Sales Compiled by Deal Tomato
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group