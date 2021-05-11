Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brainard: Pulling back support due to high stocks may hurt efforts to boost jobs

05/11/2021 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Any move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to limit its support for the economy because of surging asset prices would damage the conditions the central bank is helping create to spur job growth and the help millions still unemployed due to the pandemic find work, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday.

"Our actions are designed to create a strong rebound in employment for all Americans, and the way we do that is by ensuring financial conditions support credit to businesses who do the hiring and credit to households that may be buying cars that they need to work, for instance," Brainard said when asked at an event whether the Fed's actions were exacerbating economic inequality.

While it is true that prices of a variety of assets, such as stocks, are "quite elevated," Brainard said: "I don't see how it benefits the 8 to 10 million Americans who are still without jobs as a result of the pandemic to withhold needed support for that labor market healing because some investors are also benefiting."

(Reporting by Dan Burns; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.06% 0.78462 Delayed Quote.2.12%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.41554 Delayed Quote.2.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.827 Delayed Quote.5.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.21582 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.18% 0.01363 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.02% 0.727 Delayed Quote.1.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00pFed's Harker sees no reason to withdraw monetary policy support yet
RE
01:59pGold muted as rising U.S. yields curb appeal
RE
01:56pU.S. fuel supplies tighten as pipeline outage drags on
RE
01:56pU.S. considering Jones Act waiver after pipeline hack - Transportation Dept
RE
01:55pCybersecurity Leaders Discuss Cross-Border Concerns, Protecting IoT Devices, Ransomware
GL
01:53pUK calls on EU to show pragmatism over N.Ireland trade
RE
01:52pUK POWER NE  : works works with Carbon Trust to set science-based targets
PU
01:48pFed officials sift through tea leaves of weak U.S. jobs data
RE
01:48pBRAINARD : Pulling back support due to high stocks may hurt efforts to boost jobs
RE
01:45pU.S. power use to rise in 2021 as governments ease lockdowns -EIA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation woes hobble US stocks, dollar cling to lows
2EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark worst sell-off this year, travel and tech tumble
3'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users
4Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack
5AGFA-GEVAERT NV : AGFA-GEVAERT IN Q1 2021: ongoing volume recovery, good performance by HealthCare IT and Digi..

HOT NEWS