Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brainard: U.S. "behind" on building climate risk into financial supervision

09/27/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Monday the U.S. had fallen behind its peer central banks in building the risks of climate change into the supervision of banks, highlighting a potentially core priority should she be promoted to vice chair of supervision at the Fed or even to the chair's spot.

"A lot of our largest banks who are internationally active are already being supervised in other jurisdictions to make sure they are measuring, monitoring and managing climate related financial risks," Brainard said in comments at a National Association for Business Economics conference. "The U.S. has been behind and we need to catch up...The nature of climate change is such that...it could pose significant risks both in terms of sudden changes in asset prices but also change the financial system generally."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:36pWells Fargo to pay $37.3 million to settle US claims it fraudulently overcharged customers
RE
02:30pEU lawmakers reject attempts to block green investment rules
RE
02:28pBRAINARD : U.S. "behind" on building climate risk into financial supervision
RE
02:27pU.s. natural gas futures extend gains, rise to seven-year high
RE
02:27pU.S. CDC DIRECTOR SAYS PLANS TO GET BOOSTER DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE : The Atlantic Interview
RE
02:27pU.S. CDC DIRECTOR SAYS PLANS TO GET BOOSTER DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE, BUT WANTS TO WAIT FOR HIGHER-RISK AMERICANS TO GET THEIR SHOT FIRST : THE ATLANTIC Interview
RE
02:26pU.s. natural gas futures extend gains, rise 10%
RE
02:23pWall Street pivots to value as Treasury yields rise
RE
02:17pGenerali's board approves putting forward ceo donnet for a third mandate as part of outgoing board's slate of nominees - sources
RE
02:15pFacebook puts Instagram Kids on hold amid criticism of planned app
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlo..
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Fed's Evans sees taper close, expects rate hike in 2023
4Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down
5As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more

HOT NEWS